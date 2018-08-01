Milton : Appendix 3Z - F.G. Gooch

Appendix 3Z
Final Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.3
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
Name of entity
ABN
MILTON CORPORATION LIMITED 18 000 041 421
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of director
|
F.G. Gooch
|
Date of last notice
|
21 August 2017
|
Date that director ceased to be director
|
31 July 2018
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
F.G. Gooch
20,065 ordinary shares
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
|
Name of holder & nature of interest
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest
INCORPORATED NOMINEES PTY LTD (beneficial owner JNF SUPER PTY LTD
(beneficial owner)
|
Number & class of securities
1,005,000 ordinary shares
27,035 ordinary shares _________
1,032,035
11/3/2002
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
|
Detail of contract
|
N/A
|
Nature of interest
|
-
|
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
|
-
|
No. and class of securities to which interest relates
|
-
Appendix 3Z Page 2
11/3/2002
Disclaimer
