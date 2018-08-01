Milton : Appendix 3Z - F.G. Gooch

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

ABN

MILTON CORPORATION LIMITED 18 000 041 421

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director F.G. Gooch Date of last notice 21 August 2017 Date that director ceased to be director 31 July 2018

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

F.G. Gooch

20,065 ordinary shares

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest INCORPORATED NOMINEES PTY LTD (beneficial owner JNF SUPER PTY LTD (beneficial owner) Number & class of securities 1,005,000 ordinary shares 27,035 ordinary shares _________ 1,032,035

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest - Name of registered holder (if issued securities) - No. and class of securities to which interest relates -

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002