Milton : Letter re Company Briefing Adelaide

2 August 2018

Dear Shareholder,

Company Briefing

On 17 October 2018 the managing director of Milton Corporation Limited, Mr Brendan O'Dea and I will be in Adelaide to host a briefing for shareholders.

At the briefing we will discuss the results for the 2018 financial year and we will be pleased to answer questions.

We will also be available to meet with you after the briefing whilst light refreshments are being served.

The briefing will be held at:

The Banksia Room InterContinental Adelaide North Terrace

Adelaide SA 5000

The briefing will commence at 10.30am.

To assist us in determining our catering requirements please advise our Shareholder Liaison Officer, Ms Julianne Ward, if you intend to join us at the briefing.

Ms Ward can be contacted on (02) 9993 0787, or by email at [email protected].

Yours sincerely

MILTON CORPORATION LIMITED

R D Millner

Chairman

Milton Corporation Limited