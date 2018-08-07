Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Milton : Letter re Company Briefing Adelaide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 02:46am CEST

2 August 2018

Dear Shareholder,

Company Briefing

On 17 October 2018 the managing director of Milton Corporation Limited, Mr Brendan O'Dea and I will be in Adelaide to host a briefing for shareholders.

At the briefing we will discuss the results for the 2018 financial year and we will be pleased to answer questions.

We will also be available to meet with you after the briefing whilst light refreshments are being served.

The briefing will be held at:

The Banksia Room InterContinental Adelaide North Terrace

Adelaide SA 5000

The briefing will commence at 10.30am.

To assist us in determining our catering requirements please advise our Shareholder Liaison Officer, Ms Julianne Ward, if you intend to join us at the briefing.

Ms Ward can be contacted on (02) 9993 0787, or by email at [email protected].

Yours sincerely

MILTON CORPORATION LIMITED

R D Millner

Chairman

Milton Corporation Limited

ABN 18 000 041 421

Telephone: (02) 8006 5357

Level 4, 50 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000

Facsimile: (02) 9251 7033

Email: [email protected]

Share Registry Enquiries: 1800 641 024

Website: www.milton.com.au

Disclaimer

Milton Corporation Limited published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 00:45:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:56aHILLS : appoints new Head of Health business
PU
03:53aORIENT CEMENT : signs MoU with Telangana
AQ
03:53aDARDEN RESTAURANTS : CEO Gene Lee doubles compensation to $15.7 million as stock soars
AQ
03:53aSEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT : stock soars nearly 17% on rising attendance, revenues
AQ
03:46aTEMPO AUSTRALIA : Completion of Comsite Acquisition
PU
03:46aAMA : Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
03:46aSGS : Compliance with the New California Proposition 65 Warning Requirements in August 2018
PU
03:43aPG&E : Santa Rosa man killed while helping restore power in Carr fire area
AQ
03:41aTHAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : Celebrates Mother’s Day with Special Desserts
PU
03:41aREWARD MINERALS : Revised prospectus timetable
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY : Facebook in talks with banks to expand customer service
2APPLE : Apple, YouTube, and others drop conspiracy theorist Alex Jones
3ICAHN TO SEND LETTER TO OPPOSE CIGNA-EXPRESS SCRIPTS DEAL: WSJ
4HSBC HOLDINGS : HSBC : Rising costs and U.S. settlement crimp HSBC's first-half profit
5GENERAL DYNAMICS : GENERAL DYNAMICS : Canada defiant after Saudi Arabia freezes new trade over human rights ca..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.