Milton : Letter re Company Briefing Adelaide

2 August 2018
Dear Shareholder,
Company Briefing
On 17 October 2018 the managing director of Milton Corporation Limited, Mr Brendan O'Dea and I will be in Adelaide to host a briefing for shareholders.
At the briefing we will discuss the results for the 2018 financial year and we will be pleased to answer questions.
We will also be available to meet with you after the briefing whilst light refreshments are being served.
The briefing will be held at:
The Banksia Room InterContinental Adelaide North Terrace
Adelaide SA 5000
The briefing will commence at 10.30am.
To assist us in determining our catering requirements please advise our Shareholder Liaison Officer, Ms Julianne Ward, if you intend to join us at the briefing.
Ms Ward can be contacted on (02) 9993 0787, or by email at [email protected].
Yours sincerely
MILTON CORPORATION LIMITED
R D Millner
Chairman
Milton Corporation Limited
|
ABN 18 000 041 421
|
Telephone: (02) 8006 5357
|
Level 4, 50 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000
|
Facsimile: (02) 9251 7033
|
Email: [email protected]
|
Share Registry Enquiries: 1800 641 024
|
Website: www.milton.com.au
Disclaimer
Milton Corporation Limited published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 00:45:01 UTC