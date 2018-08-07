Milton : NTA and Portfolio Report as at 31 July 2018

MONTHLY NTA AND PORTFOLIO REPORT - 31 July 2018
|
NTA REPORT
|
Before tax1
|
After tax1
|
NTA per share
|
$4.83
|
$4.22
1As Milton is a long-term investor and does not intend disposing of its long term equity investment portfolio the NTA before tax excludes a provision for tax on unrealised capital gains that may arise should the equity investment portfolio be disposed
MILTON is predominantly a long term investor in companies and trusts that are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).
The composition of the equity portfolio is not aligned with any stock exchange index. It reflects the emphasis Milton has always placed on investing in well managed companies that have a profitable history and are expected to grow dividends over time.
Milton has a long track record of paying fully franked dividends, which are predominantly funded by the dividends received from its equity investment portfolio.
Its efficient internal management structure aligns interests with shareholders and results in an MER of 14 basis points.
Key facts at 31 July 2018
ASX listing code:
MLT
Listed since Share price: Market cap Total assets MER
1958
$4.72
$3.1 billion
$3.2 billion
0.14%
Dividends - Fully Franked
-
FY 18 Interim 8.8cps
-
FY 18 Final 10.2cps
-
FY 18 Full Yr. 19.0cps
Web: www.milton.com.au
Directors & Management
Robert Millner
Brendan O'Dea
Graeme Crampton Kevin Eley
Justine Jarvinen Ian PollardChair MD/CEO NED NED NED NED
Other key dates
Ex date
Annual General Meeting - 11 Oct 2018 at 3.00pmTo be held at:
Last day for receipt of DRP election notice - 13 August 2018
Sofitel Sydney Wentworth
L4, Adelaide Room, 61-101 Phillip St, Sydney
PORTFOLIO REPORT
|
TOP 20 HOLDINGS
|
Share of Total Assets %
|
ASSET CLASSIFICATION
|
Share of Total Assets %
|
Westpac Banking Corporation
|
9.7
|
Banks
|
29.3
|
Commonwealth Bank of Aust.
|
7.3
|
Other Financials
|
12.3
|
W H Soul Pattinson & Company
|
6.3
|
Materials
|
10.1
|
Wesfarmers Limited
|
4.4
|
Consumer Staples
|
10.0
|
National Australia Bank
|
4.3
|
Energy
|
8.2
|
BHP Billiton Limited
|
4.1
|
Industrials
|
6.7
|
CSL Limited
|
3.7
|
Health Care
|
5.0
|
ANZ Banking Group
|
3.1
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
4.3
|
Woolworths Limited
|
2.7
|
Real Estate
|
3.3
|
Macquarie Bank
|
2.6
|
Utilities
|
2.9
|
Bank of Queensland
|
2.6
|
Telecommunication
|
2.0
|
AGL Energy Limited
|
2.3
|
Information Technology
|
0.6
|
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
|
2.1
|
Total investment portfolio
|
94.7
|
Blackmores Limited
|
1.7
|
Cash
|
4.2
|
Perpetual Limited
|
1.7
|
Other assets
|
1.1
|
Rio Tinto Limited
|
1.6
|
Total assets
|
100.0
|
Brickworks Limited
|
1.6
|
A P Eagers Limited
|
1.6
|
Suncorp Group
|
1.6
|
Insurance Australia Group Ltd
|
1.5
|
Total
|
66.5
TOTAL PORTFOLIO RETURNS TO 31 July 2018
The performance of the assets is likely to differ from that of any stock exchange index. A commonly used indicator of LIC performance is The Total Portfolio Return (TPR), which combines the change in value of the NTA per share with the dividends paid in the period. The resultant compound annual return is net of expenses and tax.
In the graph below, the TPR is compared with the Accumulation Return of the All Ordinaries Index (XAOAI) which is unaffected by expenses and tax.
16%
14%
12%
Percentperannum
10%
8%
6%
4%
2%
0%
|
MLT TPRXAOAI
XAOAI
|
Before tax and expenses
MLT TPR
Net of tax and expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Year
14.91%
10.85%
8.42%
8.03%
9.38%
9.03%
9.42%
9.81%
8.79%
6.19%
7.33%
6.86%
3 Yrs (pa)
5 Yrs (pa)
10 Yrs (pa)
15 Yrs (pa)
20 Yrs (pa)