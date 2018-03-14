Milwaukee County Fights to Hold Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Distributors Responsible for Creating Opioid Epidemic

Today, the national law firm of Baron
& Budd announced that it will serve as a lead firm in a new
lawsuit on behalf of Milwaukee County against many of the nation’s
largest pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors for their role in
creating a widespread diversion of prescription opiates for nonmedical
purposes. The case was filed in federal district court in the Eastern
District of Wisconsin.
Milwaukee County has struggled to cope with a rising number of drug
overdose cases, including 336 people who died from drug overdoses in
2017, the majority of which involved opioids. This number of overdose
deaths is higher than the combined number of suicides, homicides and
motor vehicle accidents in Milwaukee County in 2017. Further, in 2017
Milwaukee County EMS paramedics, firefighters and law enforcement
administered 1,232 doses of naloxone to overdose patients. The County
has experienced a 495 percent increase in heroin-related deaths since
2005.
The rise in drug overdoses aligns with consistently high prescribing
rate for opioid medications in Milwaukee County. According to recent
data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2016,
approximately 7.7 opioid prescriptions were dispensed for every 10
residents living in the Milwaukee area. This is not a new problem – in
2011, the prescribing rate was tragically high at 99.5 per 100 persons,
which means that almost one prescription was written for every man,
woman and child in Milwaukee County.
In the suit, Milwaukee County alleges that many of the nation’s largest
drug manufacturers pushed highly addictive, dangerous opioids, and
deliberately misinformed doctors by claiming that patients using the
drugs rarely experienced addiction. The companies named in the suit
include: Purdue Pharma; Teva Ltd. (which acquired pharmaceutical maker
Cephalon, Inc. in 2011); Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson); Endo Health Solutions, Inc.; Allergan
PLC; and Mallinckrodt. Drugs manufactured by these companies include,
but are not limited to: OxyContin, Actiq, Fentora, Duragesic, Nucynta,
Nucynta ER, Opana/Opana ER, Percodan, Percocet, Zydone, Kadian and Norco.
The suit further alleges that three of the nation’s largest drug
distributors – Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen, and McKesson Corp. –
failed to monitor, identify and report suspicious activity in the size
and frequency of opioid shipments to pharmacies, in violation of the
federal Controlled Substances Act.
“The elected leaders of Milwaukee County are taking an important step
forward by going on the offense against the manufacturers and
distributors of highly addictive, dangerous prescription opioid drugs,”
said Baron & Budd Shareholder, Burton
LeBlanc. “Milwaukee County understands that significant
resources will be needed to provide treatment for addiction, education
and law enforcement to combat the opioid epidemic. I’m proud to be
leading this team and intend to hold these manufacturers and
distributors responsible for the widespread damage they have caused in
this community.”
Milwaukee County has hired a team of expert law firms, experienced in
holding the powerful pharmaceutical industry accountable. Those firms
include Baron & Budd; Levin, Papantonio, Thomas, Mitchell, Rafferty &
Proctor; Greene Ketchum Bailey Farrell & Tweel; Hill, Peterson, Carper,
Bee & Deitzler; McHugh Fuller Law Group; Aiken & Scoptur; MWH Law Group;
and Kerkman, Wagner & Dunn. The firms currently represent approximately
270 cities and counties throughout the United States. Baron & Budd
serves as lead counsel to approximately 80 percent of the municipalities
that have filed suit against pharmaceutical distributors for
opioid-related claims.
ABOUT BARON & BUDD, P.C.
Baron & Budd, P.C. is among the largest and most accomplished
plaintiffs’ law firms in the country. With more than 40 years of
experience, Baron & Budd has the expertise and resources to handle
complex litigation throughout the United States. As a law firm that
takes pride in remaining at the forefront of litigation, Baron & Budd
has spearheaded many significant cases for hundreds of entities and
thousands of individuals. Since the firm was founded in 1977, Baron &
Budd has achieved substantial national acclaim for its work on
cutting-edge litigation, trying hundreds of cases to verdict and
settling tens of thousands of cases in areas of litigation as diverse as
dangerous pharmaceuticals and defective medical devices, asbestos and
mesothelioma, environmental contamination, fraudulent banking practices,
motor vehicles, employment, and other consumer fraud issues.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314006222/en/