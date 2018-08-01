MinRex Resources : East Pilbara Projects - Commencement of Exploration Program

ASX AND MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

1 August 2018

MINREX TO COMMENCE EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT ITS EAST

PILBARA PROJECTS

Highlights:

 A field team is about to mobilise to the East Pilbara area to explore all four of MinRex's East Pilbara Project areas by conducting geological mapping, rock sampling and site evaluation work.

 These project areas include the Bamboo Creek Project (E45/4560 & 4853), the Daltons Project (E45/4681), the Marble Bar North Project (P45/3040) and the Marble Bar South Project (P45/3039).

 The results from this latest program will build on the very encouraging recovery of gold nuggets at the Marble Bar North Project area, announced in January 2018, the gold assay results from sampling at the Marble Bar South Project area (P45/3039), announced in February 2018, and the excellent rock sample results from a large field sampling program at all four East Pilbara Project areas, in May 2018, which was announced in June 2018.

 The results of this latest sampling will be used to further hone in to anomalies and potential mineralization within these highly prospective licences.

MinRex Resources Limited (ASX: MRR) ('MinRex' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce that it is about to commence a further detailed geological evaluation and sampling program on the five East Pilbara tenements that the company holds a 70% interest in. These project areas lie within close proximity to Marble Bar, as shown below in Figure 2.

Figure 1: Location of MinRex Project Areas

As advised on 21 June 2018, in the announcement of the previous exploration program results, the next phase of field work at the four East Pilbara project areas will commence during the current field season in the Pilbara and will comprise further rock sampling, soil sampling in colluvium and soil covered areas and detailed geological mapping to better understand the gold mineralisedsystems at all four project areas, and also the copper, chrome, nickel, and polymetallic prospects at the Bamboo Creek project. This exploration program will now commence during the next few days.

Figure 2: Map showing the location of MinRex's four East Pilbara Project Areas

For further information, please contact:

Simon Durack

Executive Director MinRex Resources Limited Ph: (08) 9486 8806 [email protected]

Competent Persons Statement:

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Targets and Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr Kieron Munro, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Munro is employed as an independent geological consultant by MinRex and consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

