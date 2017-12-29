Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Minerals Council of Australia : High Australian power prices threaten jobs, hurt global competitiveness

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/29/2017 | 01:49am CET

High Australian power prices threaten jobs, hurt global competitiveness

Revelations in The Australian today that the US state of Pennsylvania has sought to poach Australian companies with a promise of 'abundant'' energy show that power price rises here are hurting the international competitiveness of Australian businesses.

It's little wonder that overseas countries are trying to entice Australian manufacturers to relocate by promising low-cost, reliable energy.

Over the past decade, Australia has moved from having some of the lowest to some of the highest energy prices in the developed world.

Goldman Sachs also recently noted that wholesale electricity prices are expected to increase by another 20-30% in the medium term.

Australia has already dropped from 10th to 21st on the Global Competitiveness Index.

Unless serious efforts are made to reduce Australia's energy costs, we should expect more global attempts to persuade our businesses to relocate, which will be bad news for economic growth and jobs.

ends

Download complete article


Minerals Council of Australia published this content on 29 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2017 00:49:05 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:51a Dollar stuck near one-month low, commodity currencies buoyant
04:03aDJChina Local Government Debt at CNY16.6 Trillion at End-Nov -- Finance Ministry
03:59a Bumper year for stocks and commodities, downer for the dollar
03:39a MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC O : Willow manufacturing develops in China's Shandong
03:39a MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC O : Workers prepare lanterns for upcoming new year in China's Shanxi
03:29a MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IND : Meetings in Bariloche Giving the start of the Presidency of Argentina in G20
03:18a U.S. oil prices climb to highest since mid-2015 on surprise output drop
03:16aDJNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
03:16aDJNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
02:34a MEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Upgraded border gates to lift tourism numbers
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Apologizes for iPhone Battery Issue -- Update
2Oil prices stay near high on strong U.S. refinery runs, China data
3ENBRIDGE INC : ENBRIDGE : Pipeline abandonment emerges as key issue in Grand Rapids
4AFLAC INCORPORATED : AFLAC INCORPORATED : announces $250 million in investments on the heels of tax reform law
5CREDIT SUISSE GROUP : Global equity issuance up from 2016 slump, bankers see further rise in 2018

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.