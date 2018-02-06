Ministry for Primary Industries of New Zealand : New Zealand’s first avocado shipment arrives safely into China

The first airfreighted consignment of fresh New Zealand avocados has arrived safely into China, the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) said today.

This follows agreement and signing of a protocol on phytosanitary requirements between New Zealand and China last November, and a technical audit of New Zealand's regulatory system for exporting avocados by Chinese officials in January.

'Securing export access for our avocados into China has been New Zealand's top horticulture priority,' says MPI Director-General Martyn Dunne.

'Granting of avocado access is the culmination of substantial work and negotiation over a number of years between New Zealand and China, and we're excited to reach this milestone.'

In recent years, New Zealand's avocado exports have boomed. In 2016/17, New Zealand exported $155.5 million of avocados into markets including Australia, Japan, Singapore, Korea and Thailand - an increase of about $64 million from the previous season.

China is expected to be a significant market for New Zealand avocados.

'I would like to acknowledge the efforts by officials from China's Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine, and the substantial input from New Zealand's avocado industry, towards getting access for our avocados over the line,' says Mr Dunne.

This milestone will be marked at an event in Shanghai tonight with MPI, Chinese border officials, the New Zealand Consulate, members of the New Zealand avocado industry, and others.