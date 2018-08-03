Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare of R : Inclusion of more crops under Market Intervention Scheme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 03:26pm CEST

All the agricultural and horticultural commodities for which Minimum Support Price (MSP) are not fixed and are generally perishable in nature are covered under Market Intervention Scheme (MIS).

In order to give benefits to small and marginal farmers of the country including Jharkhand and Gujarat, the Government has implementing various schemes viz., Soil Health Card (SHC) scheme, Neem Coated Urea (NCU), Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY), Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY), National Agriculture Market scheme (e-NAM), Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), Minimum Support Price (MSP) operation, Mission for integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), Sub-Mission on Seed and Planting Material (SMSP), Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) etc. In addition, schemes relating to tree plantation (Har Medh Par Ped), Bee Keeping, Dairy and Fisheries are also implemented.

This Information was given by the Minister of State for Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Shri Parshottam Rupala

*****

APS/RCS

Disclaimer

Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare of the Republic of India published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 13:25:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:56pTrump adviser Kudlow warns China after new tariffs announced
RE
03:56pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Anti-dumping Duty on the import of Specified Stainless Steel Products for providing relief to the Domestic Steel Industry
PU
03:56pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Notices for assessment/reassessment of income of old cases
PU
03:56pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : E-way Bill System
PU
03:56pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Deposits in Jan Dhan Accounts
PU
03:56pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Strategic Investment Fund under NIIF
PU
03:56pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Revenue from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) touched Rs. 7.19 lakh crore between August, 2017 and March, 2018
PU
03:56pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Growth of Life Insurance Sector
PU
03:52pBoE's Carney sees 'uncomfortably high' risk of no-deal Brexit
RE
03:51pCARICOM CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY : Pushing Regional Transportation issues at hemispheric meeting
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HEINEKEN : Heineken Selling Chinese Operations to CR Beer
2Tesla shares surge as investors embrace cash comments, Musk apology
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Boosts Prices in China for Its U.S.-Made Cars -- WSJ
4TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE : TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC COMMON STOCK (NASDAQ:TTWO) reported earning..
5PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC : PETS AT HOME : Q1 Trading Statement

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.