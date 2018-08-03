Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare of R : Inclusion of more crops under Market Intervention Scheme

All the agricultural and horticultural commodities for which Minimum Support Price (MSP) are not fixed and are generally perishable in nature are covered under Market Intervention Scheme (MIS).

In order to give benefits to small and marginal farmers of the country including Jharkhand and Gujarat, the Government has implementing various schemes viz., Soil Health Card (SHC) scheme, Neem Coated Urea (NCU), Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY), Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY), National Agriculture Market scheme (e-NAM), Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), Minimum Support Price (MSP) operation, Mission for integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), Sub-Mission on Seed and Planting Material (SMSP), Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) etc. In addition, schemes relating to tree plantation (Har Medh Par Ped), Bee Keeping, Dairy and Fisheries are also implemented.

This Information was given by the Minister of State for Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Shri Parshottam Rupala

