Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare of R : Poly Houses

Poly Houses

08/07/2018 | 07:31am EDT

Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), a centrally sponsored scheme is implemented for the holistic development of horticulture sector in the country covering fruits, vegetables, root and tuber crops, mushrooms, spices, flowers, aromatic plants, coconut, cashew, cocoa and bamboo through various interventions.

Under MIDH, assistance is provided for protected cultivation through Green House structures/poly houses. For Fan & Pad and Naturally ventilated system Green House (Tubular structure), assistance is provided @ 50% of cost for a maximum area of 4000 sq. mtrs. per beneficiary. For wooden and bamboo structure green house, assistance is provided @50% of cost limited to 20 units per beneficiary and each unit not exceeding 200 sq. m. Assistance for protected cultivation is also being provided under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) and National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA).

Under the Human Resource Development (HRD) programme of MIDH, training of farmers, entrepreneurs, field level workers and officials is envisaged, including for poly-houses. Further, 22 Precision Farming Development Centres (PFDCs) have been established in the country to standardize precision farming, promote use of various plasticulture technologies and to provide training & awareness programmes. Farmers are also provided technical literature and information about financial assistance under the scheme in local languages.

This Information was given by the Minister of State for Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Shri Parshottam Ruapla

Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare of the Republic of India published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 11:30:03 UTC
