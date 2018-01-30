Ministry of Agriculture of People Republic o : Vice Minister Qu Dongyu meets Tanzanian Minister of Agriculture Charles Tizeba

Vice Minister Qu Dongyu meets Tanzanian Minister of Agriculture Charles Tizeba

DATE:2018-01-30 SOURCE:MOA Information Office

Vice Minister Qu Dongyu met with Tanzanian Minister of Agriculture Mr. Charles Tizeba in Dar es Salaam on 25 January 2018. The two sides exchanged views on strengthening bilateral agricultural cooperation. Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Ms. Wang Ke attended the meeting.

Mr. Tizeba welcomed Vice Minister Qu and noted that China and Tanzania share a profound and traditional friendship with remarkable achievements in agricultural cooperation. The Chinese government has helped to build rice farms, sugar refineries, agro-technical stations and agricultural technology demonstration centers in Tanzania, contributing to the development of agriculture and rural economy of the country. He hoped that the two sides could continue deepening cooperation in agro-product processing and trade, human resources development, water resources management, etc.

Vice Minister Qu thanked Mr. Tizeba's warm invitation and fully agreed with his comments on China-Tanzania agricultural cooperation. Vice Minister Qu suggested that the two countries improve mechanisms for bilateral agricultural cooperation and facilitate cooperation between agricultural research institutes of both sides. He also sincerely invited the Tanzanian side to the 2nd China International Tea Expo and the 16th China Agricultural Trade Fair to promote its premium agricultural products to Chinese consumers. Mr. Tizeba gave positive response to the proposals.

At the invitation of the Tanzanian side, Vice Minister Qu met with Mr. Hamad Rashid Mohammed, Minister of Agriculture, Natural Resources, Livestock and Fisheries of Zanzibar of Tanzania, on 26 January. They exchanged views on boosting bilateral fisheries cooperation. Vice Minister Qu also met with representatives of Chinese agricultural enterprises investing in Tanzania.