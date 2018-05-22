Ministry of Agriculture of People Republic o : Vice Minister Zhang Taolin Meets Finnish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry...

Log in
Vice Minister Zhang Taolin Meets Finnish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry...

05/22/2018 | 07:50am CEST

Vice Minister Zhang Taolin Meets Finnish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Jari Leppä

DATE:2018-05-22 SOURCE:MOA

　

On May 17, Vice Minister Zhang Taolin met with Mr. Jari Leppä, Finnish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, in Beijing and they exchanged views on strengthening China-Finland agricultural cooperation.

Vice Minister Zhang made an introduction onthe rural vitalization strategy as well as functions of the newly-established Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and of China and spoke highly of achievements in China-Finland agricultural cooperation in recent years. Vice Minister

Zhang pointed out that current agricultural development in China gives more priorities to development model, improvement of science and technology and resources and environment. China and Finland share familiar development ideas and goals of agricultural development and enjoy great potential for oat production, sustainable agricultural development and agricultural machinery. He believed that more achievements would be realized in China-Finland agricultural cooperation through governments' promotion and enterprises' participation. Mr. Leppä fully agreed with Vice Minister Zhang and expressed the willingness of making joint efforts with China to further strengthen agricultural cooperation.

After the meeting, the two sides signed the Action Plan on China-Finland Agricultural Cooperation for 2017-2019.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Agriculture of the People's Republic of China published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 05:49:01 UTC
