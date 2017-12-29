Ministry of Agriculture of People Republic o : Willow manufacturing develops in China's Shandong

Willow manufacturing develops in China's Shandong
DATE:2017-12-29 SOURCE:Xinhua News Agency
2017-12-28 07:25:57|Editor: pengying
A villager makes willow products in Tancheng County, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 27, 2017. As 'the home of purple osier', Tancheng County has developed willow manufacturing featuring local characteristic. (Xinhua/Zhang Chunlei)
A villager airs willow products in Tancheng County, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 27, 2017. As 'the home of purple osier', Tancheng County has developed willow manufacturing featuring local characteristic. (Xinhua/Zhang Chunlei)
