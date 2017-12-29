Ministry of Agriculture of People Republic o : Willow manufacturing develops in China's Shandong

Log in
Willow manufacturing develops in China's Shandong

12/29/2017 | 03:39am CET

Willow manufacturing develops in China's Shandong

DATE:2017-12-29 SOURCE:Xinhua News Agency

　

2017-12-28 07:25:57|Editor: pengying

A villager makes willow products in Tancheng County, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 27, 2017. As 'the home of purple osier', Tancheng County has developed willow manufacturing featuring local characteristic. (Xinhua/Zhang Chunlei)

A villager makes willow products in Tancheng County, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 27, 2017. As 'the home of purple osier', Tancheng County has developed willow manufacturing featuring local characteristic. (Xinhua/Zhang Chunlei)

A villager airs willow products in Tancheng County, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 27, 2017. As 'the home of purple osier', Tancheng County has developed willow manufacturing featuring local characteristic. (Xinhua/Zhang Chunlei)

Ministry of Agriculture of the People's Republic of China published this content on 29 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2017 02:39:06 UTC.

