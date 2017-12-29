Ministry of Agriculture of People Republic o : Workers prepare lanterns for upcoming new year in China's Shanxi

Workers prepare lanterns for upcoming new year in China's Shanxi

DATE:2017-12-29 SOURCE:Xinhua News Agency

A worker prepares lanterns at a lantern industry park in Yangzhao village of Jifeng Township in Jishan County, north China's Shanxi Province, Dec. 26, 2017. Workers in the village work overtime to make the red lanterns as the new year is coming. (Xinhua/Li Lujian)

