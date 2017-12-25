Log in
Ministry of Civil Defence Emergencies and Disaste : Emergency Ministry jet carries out medevac of seriously ill child from Simferopol to St. Petersburg

12/25/2017 | 12:59pm CET

An Antonov An-148 plane owned by the Russian Ministry for Emergency Sitautions has taken off from Ramenskoye airport to carry out medical evacuation of a seriously-ill child in need of urgent highly-qualified and high-tech medical aid, from the city of Simferopol to Saint Petersburg.

The flying hospital is rigged with modern equipment and special medical modules, ventilators and cardiac monitors allowing providing medical care aboard.

During the flight the patient is going to be accompanied by medical specialists of the Emergency Ministry's Tsentrospas Team and All-Russian Disaster Medicine Center Zashchita of the Healthcare Ministry.

Once in Saint Petersburg the child is going to be transported to the V.A. Almazov National Medical Research Center.

Ministry of Civil Defence, Emergencies and Disaster Relief of the Russian Federation published this content on 25 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2017 11:59:08 UTC.

