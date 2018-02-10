Ministry of Civil Defence Emergencies and Disaste : Russian Emergencies Ministry’s jet carries out medevac of gravely ill patients from Simferopol and Grozny to Nizhny Novgorod, Saint Petersburg and Moscow

The Russian Emergencies Ministry's Sukhoi SuperJet 100 has taken off from the Zhukovsky Airfield to carry out a medical evacuation of 4 gravely ill patients, including 3 children and Simferopol and Grozny to Nizhny Novgorod, Saint Petersburg and Moscow.

The patients are in need of urgent highly-qualified and high-tech medical treatment.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry's jet is rigged with modern equipment and special medical modules, breathing apparatuses and cardiomonitors that allow rendering medical aid during the flight.

Specialists from the Tsentrospas Team of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, the Zashchita Center or Disaster Medicine of the Russian Health Ministry and a psychologist from the Center for Emergency Psychological Aid of the Russian Emergencies Ministry will accompany the patients during the flight.

Upon arrival to Nizhny Novgorod, Saint Petersburg and Moscow, the patients will be delivered to specialized medical institutions for necessary medical treatment.