News : Economy & Forex
Ministry of Civil Defence Emergencies and Disaste : Update on air pollution in Moscow region as of 6 AM, 30 December 2017

12/30/2017 | 10:24am CET

Residents of the city of Moscow and towns in Moscow Region have been complaining about the smell of hydrogen sulfide since 8 December 2017.

Tests show that the source of the pollution is the Kuchino refuse dump (the town of Balashikha, Moscow Region) which is now being degassed. 55 wells have been drilled for that purpose.

56 stations of Mosecomonitoring, as well as task forces and mobile laboratories of the Emergency Ministry and Rospotrebnadzor (federal consumer rights protection authority) are monitoring the air. No excesses of maximum permissible levels of pollutants were registered during the past 24 hours.

On 29 December, 64 complaints were received from residents of the city of Moscow and Moscow Region. The mobile labs ran some additional tests and found no excess of maximum permissible levels of pollutants.

A Mosecomonitoring's station reported some excesses of maximum permissible levels of hydrogen sulfide near the Kuchino refuse dump.

According to the Russian Weather Service and All-Russian Forecasting and Monitoring Center Antistikhia, the weather will not have negative effect on environmental situation on 30 December.

The situation is under control.

The Emergency Ministry advises: If there is an unpleasant smell, one should avoid staying outside and limit the time of outdoor physical activity, try to not open windows, to do the cleaning with water at homes and offices, to use air conditioners and cleaners. People suffering from chronic lung problems should have medicines at hand. Children and pregnant women should avoid long walks especially along motorways. If one feels unwell, they should see a doctor.

If there is a strange smell, please call the help line of the Emergency Ministry's Moscow Directorate 8(495) 637-22-22 or Moscow Region Directorate 8(498) 505-41-70.

Ministry of Civil Defence, Emergencies and Disaster Relief of the Russian Federation published this content on 30 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2017 09:24:00 UTC.

