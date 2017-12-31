Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Civil Defence Emergencies and Disaste : Update on air pollution in Moscow region as of 6 AM, 31 December 2017

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2017 | 08:59am CET

Residents of the city of Moscow and towns in Moscow Region have been complaining about the smell of hydrogen sulfide since 8 December 2017.

Tests show that the source of the pollution is the Kuchino refuse dump (the town of Balashikha, Moscow Region) which is now being degassed. 55 wells have been drilled for that purpose.

56 stations of Mosecomonitoring, as well as task forces and mobile laboratories of the Emergency Ministry and Rospotrebnadzor (federal consumer rights protection authority) are monitoring the air. No excesses of maximum permissible levels of pollutants were registered during the past 24 hours.

On 30 December, 8 complaints were received from residents of the city of Moscow and Moscow Region. The mobile labs ran some additional tests and found no excess of maximum permissible levels of pollutants.

A Mosecomonitoring's station reported some excesses of maximum permissible levels of hydrogen sulfide near the Kuchino refuse dump.

According to the Russian Weather Service and All-Russian Forecasting and Monitoring Center Antistikhia, the weather will not have negative effect on environmental situation on 31 December.

The situation is under control.

The Emergency Ministry advises: If there is an unpleasant smell, one should avoid staying outside and limit the time of outdoor physical activity, try to not open windows, to do the cleaning with water at homes and offices, to use air conditioners and cleaners. People suffering from chronic lung problems should have medicines at hand. Children and pregnant women should avoid long walks especially along motorways. If one feels unwell, they should see a doctor.

If there is a strange smell, please call the help line of the Emergency Ministry's Moscow Directorate 8(495) 637-22-22 or Moscow Region Directorate 8(498) 505-41-70.

Ministry of Civil Defence, Emergencies and Disaster Relief of the Russian Federation published this content on 31 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2017 07:59:09 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:04p IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS : ISU Looking To Bounce Back Against Texas
03:54p ALABAMA EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY : Some Wintry Precipitation Today, Bitterly Cold Temperatures This Week
03:19p AKRON PUBLIC SCHOOLS : An Academy for Technology
01:26p SIEMENS TO GAUGE INTEREST OF STATE FUNDS IN HEALTHINEERS IPO : Ceo
01:15pDJLow Treasury Yields Expected to Persist in New Year
01:15pDJA Blockbuster and Online Fees Juice China's Box Office
12:09p MABRUK OIL OPERATIONS ...TENDER REF. : Cft/log /397/2017/ajf
10:04a China central bank chief reiterates prudent monetary policy for 2018
08:59a MINISTRY OF CIVIL DEFENCE EMERGENCIES AND DISASTE : Update on air pollution in Moscow region as of 6 AM, 31 December 2017
08:59a CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China lowers import duties for donkey skin
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : German lawmaker blasts EU for opp..
2SIEMENS TO GAUGE INTEREST OF STATE FUNDS IN HEALTHINEERS IPO: CEO
3VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : VESTAS WIND : achieves largest order intake in India in one year with new 96 MW order
4LENOVO GROUP LIMITED : LENOVO : Slowdown in personal computing device sales in MEA market
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : UK may use taxes to get tech giants to do more to fight extremism, minister says

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.