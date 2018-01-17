Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Civil Defence Emergencies and Disaste : Update on air pollution in Moscow region as of 6 AM, 17 January 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2018 | 07:09am CET

Residents of the city of Moscow and towns in Moscow Region have been complaining about the smell of hydrogen sulfide since 8 December 2017.

Tests show that the source of the pollution is the Kuchino refuse dump (the town of Balashikha, Moscow Region) which is now being degassed. 55 wells have been drilled for that purpose.

56 stations of Mosecomonitoring, as well as task forces and mobile laboratories of the Emergency Ministry and Rospotrebnadzor (federal consumer rights protection authority) are monitoring the air. No excesses of maximum permissible levels of pollutants were registered during the past 24 hours.

On 16 January, 28 complaints were received from residents of the city of Moscow and Moscow Region, each of which were attended to. The mobile labs ran some additional tests and found no excess of maximum permissible levels of pollutants.

Mosecomonitoring's stations reported some minor excesses of maximum permissible levels of hydrogen sulfide near the Kuchino refuse dump.

According to the Russian Weather Service and All-Russian Forecasting and Monitoring Center Antistikhia, the weather is not going to have negative effect on environmental situation on 17 January.

The situation is under control.

The Emergency Ministry advises: If there is an unpleasant smell, one should avoid staying outside and limit the time of outdoor physical activity, try to not open windows, to do the cleaning with water at homes and offices, to use air conditioners and cleaners. People suffering from chronic lung problems should have medicines at hand. Children and pregnant women should avoid long walks especially along motorways. If one feels unwell, they should see a doctor.

If there is a strange smell, please call the help line of the Emergency Ministry's Moscow Directorate 8(495) 637-22-22 or Moscow Region Directorate 8(498) 505-41-70.

Ministry of Civil Defence, Emergencies and Disaster Relief of the Russian Federation published this content on 17 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2018 06:09:07 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:21a Oil prices slip as analysts warn of correction after 13 percent gain in the past month
06:16a NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
06:16a NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
06:14a MARKETS AND MARKETS : Biological Seed Treatment Market worth 1,251.4 Million USD by 2022
06:09a MINISTRY OF CIVIL DEFENCE EMERGENCIES AND DISASTE : Update on air pollution in Moscow region as of 6 AM, 17 January 2018
06:09a UTAH FARM BUREAU : NAFTA by Commodity and by State
06:07a Bitcoin jolted by regulation worries, falls 7 percent on extended selloff
06:07a Bitcoin jolted by regulation worries, falls 7 percent on extended selloff
05:44a STEVE DAINES : Daines Applauds Agreement between Cloud Peak Energy and JERA Trading
05:16a NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : The Bad Bet That Insurers Can't Shake
2BROADCOM LIMITED : Qualcomm raises profit forecast, may buy back stock if bid for NXP fails
3CSX : CSX : revenue misses estimates on disruptions from turnaround plan
4FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Ford gives disappointing outlook, says turnaround to take years
5MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : overhaul Spanish pair as Europe's biggest earners
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.