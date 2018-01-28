Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Civil Defence Emergencies and Disaste : Update on air pollution in Moscow region as of 6 AM, 28 January 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2018 | 08:34am CET

Residents of the city of Moscow and towns in Moscow Region have been complaining about the smell of hydrogen sulfide since 8 December 2017.

Tests show that the source of the pollution is the Kuchino refuse dump (the town of Balashikha, Moscow Region) which is now being degassed. 55 wells have been drilled for that purpose.

56 stations of Mosecomonitoring, as well as task forces and mobile laboratories of the Emergency Ministry, Rospotrebnadzor (federal consumer rights protection authority) and Rosprirodnadzor (the federal natural resources inspectorate) are monitoring the air.

As complaints keep coming from residents of Moscow and Moscow Region, each of them have been attended to. The mobile labs ran some additional tests and found no excess of maximum permissible levels of pollutants.

Mosecomonitoring's stations reported no excesses of maximum permissible levels of hydrogen sulfide near the Kuchino refuse dump over the past 24 hours.

According to the Russian Weather Service and All-Russian Forecasting and Monitoring Center Antistikhia, the weather is not going to have negative effect on environmental situation on 28 January.

The situation is under control.

The Emergency Ministry advises: If there is an unpleasant smell, one should avoid staying outside and limit the time of outdoor physical activity, try to not open windows, to do the cleaning with water at homes and offices, to use air conditioners and cleaners. People suffering from chronic lung problems should have medicines at hand. Children and pregnant women should avoid long walks especially along motorways. If one feels unwell, they should see a doctor.

If there is a strange smell, please call the help line of the Emergency Ministry's Moscow Directorate 8(495) 637-22-22 or Moscow Region Directorate 8(498) 505-41-70.

Ministry of Civil Defence, Emergencies and Disaster Relief of the Russian Federation published this content on 28 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2018 07:34:11 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:54a UNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Guterres committed to continuing empowerment of women leaders in the United Nations
08:49a NOC NATIONAL OIL : SIRTE OIL COMPANY for Production, Manufacturing of Oil & Gas...ADVERTISEMENT NO. 02/ 2018
08:34a MINISTRY OF CIVIL DEFENCE EMERGENCIES AND DISASTE : Update on air pollution in Moscow region as of 6 AM, 28 January 2018
06:34a UNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Africa Business and Investment Forum set for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
04:37a Hacked Tokyo cryptocurrency exchange to repay owners $425 million
04:24a DEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Commencement of aerial surveillance - Pacific Maritime Security Program
01:34a UK DEPARTMENT FOR BUSINESS ENERGY & INDUSTRIAL ST : Government to research whether companies buy back their own shares to inflate executive pay
01:24a EASTERN UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS : Cold-Shooting Costs Women's Basketball at DeSales
12:59a KUTZTOWN UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS : Cold-Shooting Kutztown Falls at Shippensburg
12:35a New York prosecutor to investigate firm selling online followers
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WYNN RESORTS : WYNN RESORTS : resigns as RNC finance chair after sexual misconduct allegations
2INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS : Greg Richard, Interpace Chief Commercial Officer, to speak at Molecular Med Tri-Con..
3BEAT HOLDINGS LTD : Cairo book fair officially opened to visitors after inauguration
4APPLE : U.S. to make streaming services pay more for music
5WAL-MART STORES : WAL MART STORES : Sweet Deal

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.