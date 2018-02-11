Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Civil Defence Emergencies and Disaste : Update on air pollution in Moscow region as of 6 AM, 21 February 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/11/2018 | 08:31am CET

Residents of the city of Moscow and towns in Moscow Region have been complaining about the smell of hydrogen sulfide since 8 December 2017.

Tests show that the source of the pollution is the Kuchino refuse dump (the town of Balashikha, Moscow Region) which is now being degassed. 55 wells have been drilled for that purpose.

56 stations of Mosecomonitoring, as well as task forces and mobile laboratories of the Emergency Ministry, Rospotrebnadzor (federal consumer rights protection authority) and Rosprirodnadzor (the federal natural resources inspectorate) are monitoring the air.

As complaints keep coming from residents of Moscow and Moscow Region, each of them have been attended to. The mobile labs ran some additional tests and found no excess of maximum permissible levels of pollutants.

Mosecomonitoring's stations reported some minor excesses of maximum permissible levels of hydrogen sulfide near the Kuchino refuse dump over the past 24 hours.

According to the Russian Weather Service and All-Russian Forecasting and Monitoring Center Antistikhia, the weather is not going to have negative effect on environmental situation on 11 February.

The situation is under control.

The Emergency Ministry advises: If there is an unpleasant smell, one should avoid staying outside and limit the time of outdoor physical activity, try to not open windows, to do the cleaning with water at homes and offices, to use air conditioners and cleaners. People suffering from chronic lung problems should have medicines at hand. Children and pregnant women should avoid long walks especially along motorways. If one feels unwell, they should see a doctor.

If there is a strange smell, please call the help line of the Emergency Ministry's Moscow Directorate 8(495) 637-22-22 or Moscow Region Directorate 8(498) 505-41-70.

Ministry of Civil Defence, Emergencies and Disaster Relief of the Russian Federation published this content on 11 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2018 07:30:03 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:15a IMF's Lagarde says market swings aren't worrying, but wants reforms
10:34a Top central bank researcher says PBOC should take greater role - Caixin
09:51a AGA RANGEMASTER : Stunning seaside shades from AGA make it a breeze to achieve the coastal look
09:41a MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF UNITED ARAB EMI : His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and India’s Prime Minister witness signing of agreement, MoUs.
09:41a MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF UNITED ARAB EMI : His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and India’s PM Witness Historic ADNOC Offshore Concession Agreement.
09:41a MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF UNITED ARAB EMI : His Highness sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and India’s Prime Minister Discuss Bilateral Ties and Regional, International Developments.
09:26a Japan government mulls promoting BOJ exec director Amamiya to deputy governor - media
08:56a GOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF CYPRUS : Announcement on the dust in the atmosphere of Cyprus
08:31a MINISTRY OF CIVIL DEFENCE EMERGENCIES AND DISASTE : Update on air pollution in Moscow region as of 6 AM, 21 February 2018
08:26a CCIC SAUDI COUNCIL OF COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL : South African Delegation Explore Saudi Vision 2030 Opportunities
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Australia's big banks focus on job cuts as inquiry looms
2SPIRIT AIRLINES INCORPORATED : SPIRIT AIRLINES INCORPORATED : FAA investigating 2 malfunctions on Spirit Airli..
3China's multi-billion CPEC project under threat in Pakistan
4BSE LTD : BSE : Tough choice for foreign investors after Indian bourses rein in trading abroad
5ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : AMD The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Adv..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.