Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Civil Defence Emergencies and Disaste : Update on air pollution in Moscow region as of 6 AM, 18 February 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2018 | 06:35am CET

Residents of the city of Moscow and towns in Moscow Region have been complaining about the smell of hydrogen sulfide since 8 December 2017.

Tests show that the source of the pollution is the Kuchino refuse dump (the town of Balashikha, Moscow Region) which is now being degassed. 55 wells have been drilled for that purpose.

56 stations of Mosecomonitoring, as well as task forces and mobile laboratories of the Emergency Ministry, Rospotrebnadzor (federal consumer rights protection authority) and Rosprirodnadzor (the federal natural resources inspectorate) are monitoring the air.

As complaints keep coming from residents of Moscow and Moscow Region, each of them have been attended to. The mobile labs ran some additional tests and found no excess of maximum permissible levels of pollutants.

Mosecomonitoring's stations reported some minor excesses of maximum permissible levels of hydrogen sulfide near the Kuchino refuse dump over the past 24 hours.

According to the Russian Weather Service and All-Russian Forecasting and Monitoring Center Antistikhia, the weather is not going to have negative effect on environmental situation on 18 February.

The situation is under control.

The Emergency Ministry advises: If there is an unpleasant smell, one should avoid staying outside and limit the time of outdoor physical activity, try to not open windows, to do the cleaning with water at homes and offices, to use air conditioners and cleaners. People suffering from chronic lung problems should have medicines at hand. Children and pregnant women should avoid long walks especially along motorways. If one feels unwell, they should see a doctor.

If there is a strange smell, please call the help line of the Emergency Ministry's Moscow Directorate 8(495) 637-22-22 or Moscow Region Directorate 8(498) 505-41-70.

Ministry of Civil Defence, Emergencies and Disaster Relief of the Russian Federation published this content on 18 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2018 05:35:01 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:15pSILICON VALLEY EXPLORES A NEW INVESTMENT : Your Home
DJ
11:54aBLOCKCHAIN : The Senate on Cryptocurrency
AQ
11:41aPRESIDENT OF INDIA : Graces diamond jubilee celebrations of pgdav college, university of delhi
PU
11:41aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Replicate Yunnan, Mekong models to make Northeast ASEAN-India hub
PU
11:26aADNOC ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL : Signs New Offshore Concession Agreement with Cepsa
PU
10:38aSoftware may have helped Daimler pass U.S. emissions tests - report
RE
09:12aNIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : IDRO-Oil and Zarubezhneft signs Oil MoU for Iranian oilfield
PU
09:12aALL INSTITUTIONS SHOULD WORK WITHIN CONSTITUTIONAL DOMAINS : Pm
PU
09:12aNIGC NATIONAL IRANIAN GAS : Iran ready to export gas to neighboring countries
PU
07:46aIRAN TO HOLD OIL TENDERS FOR $5B PROJECTS IN 2018 : Ceo
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Trump Invokes Facebook Executive's Comments on Russian Meddling
2TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : TOYOTA MOTOR : sells over 1.52 million EV, three years ahead of 2020 target
3PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK : PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK : Main accused sent in 14-day police custody
4NQ MOBILE INC (ADR) : THE KLEIN LAW FIRM : Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violation..
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG (PREFERE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : BMW driver dies after fiery crash..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.