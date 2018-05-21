Ministry of Defence of Republic of Azerbaijan : Military topographers held a military-scientific conference

Log in
Military topographers held a military-scientific conference

05/21/2018 | 02:05pm CEST

In accordance with the plan of scientific work for 2018, a military-scientific conference on the topic 'Application of Digital Topographic Maps & Marine Navigation Charts in the Modern Weapons and Military Equipment Control Systems' was held.
The conference was attended by chiefs of topography and hydrography services of army corpses and formations, as well as teachers on the military topography of special military institutions.
During the event, discussions were held on Topographic Maps & Marine Navigation Charts, their importance, preparation, and use, as well as the use of digital maps in the Modern Weapons and Military Equipment Control Systems.

Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 12:04:03 UTC
