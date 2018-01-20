Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation : Russia and Myanmar reach intergovernmental agreement on the simplified procedure for calls of warships to ports

20.01.2018 (11:48)
An intergovernmental agreement on the simplified procedure for calls of warships to the ports of Russia and Myanmar was reached on Saturday after the talks between Defence Minister of the Russian Federation General of the Army Sergei Shoigu and the commander-in-chief of the Myanmar Armed Forces of the Republic Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.
The agreement was signed by Russian Deputy Minister of Defence Lieutenant General Alexander Fomin and Myanmar Deputy Minister for Defence Rear Admiral Myint Nwe.
The sides pointed out that the agreement was to extend bilateral military cooperation.
