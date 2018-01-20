Log in
Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation : Russia and Myanmar to implement large-scale bilateral military cooperation plan

01/20/2018 | 04:34pm CET
20.01.2018 (13:59)

Russia and Myanmar implement a large-scale plan for the bilateral military cooperation, Russia' Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu announced during his working visit to Myanmar.

Russian Minister of Defence General of the Army Sergei Shoigu pointed out a positive dynamics of the cooperation between Russia and Myanmar in the military sphere, promoted by the agreement on military cooperation of 2016. It was discussed during his talks with Myanmar's Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Senior General Min Aung Hlaing

According to Sergei Shoigu, Russian Ministry of Defence is set for development of partnership, strengthening of the armed forces' combat readiness. In the past year, the military had many events, agreed big plans for further bilateral military cooperation.

Myanmar's commander-in-chief expressed hope the military cooperation between Russia and Myanmar would enhance.

Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation published this content on 20 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2018 15:34:02 UTC.

