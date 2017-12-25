Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation : Russia’s Deputy Defence Minister Yuriy Boris visits Ural Plant of Civil Aviation

25.12.2017 (15:46)

Russia's Deputy Defence Yuriy Borisov paid a working visit to the Ural Plant of Civil Aviation in Ekaterinburg.

Addressing the meeting attended by the employees, Yuriy Borisov stated that the Russian defence department planned futher acquisition of the Forpost UAVs which had been upgraded taking into account combat experience in Syria

He expressed his gratitude to the employees of the Plant that ensured maintenance for the drones at the Khmeimim air base in Syria.

The Plant supplied some 30 complexes of the Forpost to the troops. According to Yuriy Borisov, 35 training airplanes will be supplied to the troops by late 2019.

