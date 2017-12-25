Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation : Scouts complete airborne training in Eastern Military District

25.12.2017 (13:43)

Reconnaissance units of Eastern Military District completed parachute training within airborne training programme in the Khabarovsk Krai.

The troops jumped with the D-10 and Arbalet parachute systems from an altitude of 600m from the Mi-8 AMTSh Terminator helicopters.

Besides some 20 servicemen made their first parachute jumps from an altitude of 800m.

The trainings involved roughly 200 people with more than 20 servicewomen of them.

In total, reconnaissance units of Eastern Military District and Pacific Fleet Marines have practised more than 15,000 parachute jumps in 2017.

