Ministry of Economic Development of Italian Re : Di Maio incontra il Ministro dell'Economia francese Le Maire

Mercoledì, 01 Agosto 2018

Il Vice Presidente del Consiglio e Ministro dello Sviluppo economico, del Lavoro e delle Politiche sociali Luigi Di Maio e il Ministro dell'Economia francese Bruno Le Maire si sono incontrati a Roma stamani per discutere della strategia di sviluppo economico e cooperazione industriale tra Italia e Francia, a livello bilaterale ed europeo.

I Ministri hanno concordato sulla necessità di sviluppare ed attuare una più ambiziosa politica industriale europea, che permetta alle industrie europee di generare più posti di lavoro e di rendere le imprese ancora più competitive di oggi e meglio attrezzate per competere con successo sui mercati mondiali. Occorre portare le industrie europee alla frontiera dell'innovazione e metterle in condizione di sviluppare delle tecnologie del futuro. I Ministri hanno sottolineato la loro determinazione a lavorare insieme su progetti chiave quali l'intelligenza artificiale, la microelettronica, al pari del tessile innovativo e le indicazioni geografiche anche per prodotti non agricoli.

I Ministri guardano con favore al lavoro che verrà condotto a Parigi il 24 settembre dalla Conferenza degli Amici dell'Industria, nella quale tali questioni saranno discusse nel dettaglio con l'obiettivo di una rinnovata strategia industriale europea.

I Ministri hanno discusso inoltre i diversi modelli di banche pubbliche di investimento e come esse possono contribuire a supportare l'economia, in particolare la crescita delle PMI.

A livello bilaterale, i Ministri hanno esaminato gli strumenti per approfondire la cooperazione economica ed industriale tra Francia e Italia, facendo riferimento al know-how, le conoscenze e le esperienze di ambo le parti. Riguardo ai Cantieri dell'Atlantico e al lavoro intrapreso da Fincantieri e Naval Group, hanno ribadito l'impegno per la tabella di marcia dell'alleanza del Settembre 2017.

***

Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economic development, labor and social policies Luigi Di Maio and Minister of economy Bruno Le Maire met in Rome today to discuss about their strategy of economic development and industrial cooperation between Italy and France, bilaterally and at the European level.

They agreed on the need to develop and implement a more ambitious European industrial policy, aimed to ensure that European industries generate more jobs and are even more competitive than today and more able to compete successfully on the global stage. We need to bring European industries to the forefront of innovation and enable them to develop the technologies of the future. The Ministers highlighted their determination to work together on key projects like artificial intelligence, microelectronics, as well as innovative textile, and geographical indications also for non-agricultural products.

The Ministers look forward to the work that will be done in Paris on September 24th, at the Friends of Industry Conference where the issues set out above will be discussed in more detail with the objective of a renewed European industrial strategy.

The Ministers also discussed the different models of public banks of investment and how they can contribute to support the economy and especially the growth of SMEs.

At a bilateral level, they discussed about ways to deepen the industrial and economic cooperation between France and Italy, relying on the best know-how, expertise and experiences on both sides. Regarding Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique, and the work undertaken by Naval Group and Fincantieri, they reiterated their commitment to the alliance roadmap of September 2017.