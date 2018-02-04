Ministry of Environment Forests and Climate Chang : Centre Sanctions New Project to Control Pollution of River Sal at Navelin, Goa

The Centre sanctioned a new project to control pollution in River Sal at Navelim town in Goa. The project was sanctioned by the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change under the National River Conservation Plan and would cost of Rs. 61.74 cr.. Both the Centre and State will share the cost on 60:40 basis.

Under the project, around 32 kms of sewers will be laid and sewage treatment plant of 3 million litres per day (MLD) constructed. The project is scheduled for completion by January, 2021.

The project will help in reduction of pollution load in the river and improvement in its water quality, besides improving the environment and sanitation in the town.

