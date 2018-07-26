Ministry of Environmental Protection of People : MEE holds a ministerial executive meeting

On Jul. 24, Minister Li Ganjie presided over a ministerial executive meeting which deliberated and adopted in principle the ministry's implementation plan for the resolution of the NPC Standing Committee on comprehensively strengthening ecological and environmental protection and putting up tough battles against pollution (hereinafter referred to as the resolution), the programme of action for the integrated air pollution control in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and surrounding areas during the 2018-2019 autumn and winter, and the implementation plan for the ecological and environmental assessment of area-wide territorial spaces.

The above-mentioned resolution reflects the firm determination of the NPC Standing Committee to act upon the Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, especially the Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization, which serves as a legal support for the battles against pollution.

To implement the resolution, it is imperative to introduce a target responsibility system of the leading officials for ecological civilization, improve the legal regimes for ecological and environmental protection and strictly observe them, share the environmental information with the public, and mobilize the whole society to engage in ecological and environmental protection.

In the meantime, efforts will be made to facilitate the full and effective enforcement of the legal institutions for the ecological and environmental protection, protect the environment with the toughest institutions and laws, and make sure the decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee on promoting ecological progress are effectively implemented and the environmental quality is continuously improved.

The highlight of the fight against pollution is to protect the blue sky from the air pollution, with the top priority given to control the air pollution in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and surrounding areas, especially in the autumn and winter, building on the experience of last autumn and winter.

To this end, it is important to adopt a problem-oriented principle and optimize the industrial structure, energy structure, transportation structure, and land use structure; consolidate the integrated management of unregulated random polluters, the diesel-fueled trucks, industrial kilns and furnaces, and VOCs, strengthen the regional cooperation on air pollution control, address the heavy air pollution, and ask the polluters to halt production in peak seasons.

Moreover, the meeting required to center on the improvement of the ecological and environmental quality, consider the area-wide economic and social development strategies and ecological and environmental management institutions, systematically evaluate the state and structure of the environment in area-wide territorial spaces, and integrates the ecological and environmental protection, emission control, and resource development and utilization requirements in 'one map'.

The meeting highlighted the importance to respect the laws of nature, systematically evaluate the structure, function, carrying capacity, and quality of the environment in area-wide territorial spaces, and ultimately draw a map that covers the entire territorial space and describes all sorts of attributes. The ecological conservation red lines, environmental quality bottom lines, and the resource use upper limits will be drawn across area-wide spaces. A list for environmental access will be made based on the ecological and environmental attributes of an area. An area-specific ecological and environmental regulatory system will be formed, with the center at 'three lines and one list'.

Vice Ministers Huang Runqiu, Zhai Qing, Zhao Yingmin, and Liu Hua, Chief Inspector of the CCDI Inspector's Office and Chief Supervisor of the SSC Supervisor's Office at the MEE Wu Haiying, and Vice Minister Zhuang Guotai presented at the meeting.

Other leading officials of the Inspector's Office and Supervisor's Office and the principal officials of the internal departments also participated.