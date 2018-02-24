Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Environmental Protection of People : MEP announces the Comprehensive Catalogue for Environmental Protection

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/24/2018 | 09:12am CET

MEP sent copies of the Comprehensive Catalogue for Environmental Protection (2017) (hereinafter referred to the Catalogue) to 14 line departments including NDRC, MoF, MOFCOM and PBC, and released the full text to the public in the meantime.

The Ministry has been updating the Catalogue since 2007. The 2017 version comprises of two parts, Part A is the inventory of products causing high pollution and with high environmental risks (shortly known as the inventory of 'two high' products), which includes 885 entries of products, and Part B is the inventory of key environmental equipment, which includes 72 entries of equipment.

Specifically, the 'two high' products range from over 50 varieties of products which cause considerable amount of pollutants such as SO2, NOx, CODcr, and NH3-H, more than 40 varieties of products generating a considerable amount of VOCs, nearly 200 plus products causing heavy metal pollution, to almost 570 varieties of products with high environmental risks.

The Catalogue has been playing an important role in the taxation, trade, and financing sectors. The 'two high' products have been removed from the list of export rebate and prohibited from processing and trade for many times.

To serve the market players, the Catalogue on the one hand lists the 'two high' products and processes restricted by the central government, and on the other hand, suggests exclusive environment-friendly equipment that helps mitigate pollution and improve the ecological environment quality.

The Catalogue is a useful tool to guide the government, the industry, the NGOs, and the public in the environmental governance.

Ministry of Environmental Protection of the People's Republic of China published this content on 24 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2018 08:11:01 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:51pNOC NATIONAL OIL : National Oil Corporation Declares Force Majeure on El-Feel Field
PU
09:12aMINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION OF PEOPLE : MEP announces the Comprehensive Catalogue for Environmental Protection
PU
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
DJ
08:45aIndonesian president nominates Perry Warjiyo to head central bank
RE
08:02aCITY OF PALO ALTO CA : Household Hazardous Waste Drop Off Day (Events)
PU
07:42aVATTENFALL : InCharge is growing - Bilprovningen prepares itself for electric cars
PU
06:35aApple moves to store iCloud keys in China, raising human rights fears
RE
05:18aU.S. to discuss trade disputes with China economic official next week
RE
05:17aGAS SAFETY : Working at Home
PU
05:07aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA : Record number of Western Australian tourism businesses win gold in national awards
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE POST : NUMBERS STARTING TO ADD UP FOR TESLA TRUCKS: DHL executive
2BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC : BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : abandons plan to buy controlling stake in Braz..
3DAIMLER : DAIMLER : welcomes new long-term shareholder
4BOMBARDIER, INC. : BOMBARDIER : teaming with Siemens on new opportunities to optimize its product development ..
5VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : In shift, Germany now eyes limited bans on diesel cars - report

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.