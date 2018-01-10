Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Environmental Protection of People : MEP announces the pollution coefficient and material balance calculation methods

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2018 | 04:09am CET

MEP formulated and announced on Dec. 28 the pollutant calculation methods for 17 industrial sectors regulated by the pollution permitting system, including the thermal power generation sector. The methods are applied on a trial basis to calculate the pollution coefficient and material balance.

The Ministry also announced the trial methods applicable to calculate the pollution coefficient and material balance for industrial sectors not regulated by the pollution permitting system, including the tin mining and processing industry.

For industrial sectors other than the above stated sectors, the pollutant calculation methods shall be determined by competent provincial environmental protection departments based on the circular issued by the Ministry's General Office on issues concerning the pollution declaration and levy of pollution fees (Huanban [2014] 80).

Ministry of Environmental Protection of the People's Republic of China published this content on 10 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2018 03:09:01 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:16a NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
06:09a ITA INTERNATIONAL TRADE ADMINISTRATION : Final Determinations in the Antidumping Duty Investigations of Imports of Carbon and Alloy Steel Wire Rod from South Africa and Ukraine
06:09a ITA INTERNATIONAL TRADE ADMINISTRATION : Preliminary Determination in the Countervailing Duty Investigation of Imports of Uncoated Groundwood Paper from Canada
05:51a ASIA MARKETS : Asian Markets' Fast Start To 2018 Finally Hits A Wall
05:34a DOSM DEPARTMENT OF STATISTICS MALAYSIA : Special Release 2 (For Building and Structural Works) December 2017
05:20a Oil prices hit highest since 2014, but analysts warn of overheated market
05:19a ASIA MARKETS : Asian Markets' Fast Start To 2018 Finally Hits A Wall
05:16a NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
05:16a NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
04:25a Asian shares step back from 2007 peak, oil at 3-year high
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : Microsoft says security patches slowing down PCs, servers
2NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD. : NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Australians in for a boom with new super changes in 2..
3AOKI HOLDINGS INC : AOKI : Monthly Sales Information (December 2017)
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : stops fixing security flaw on PCs with AMD chips
5SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. : SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY : PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF U.S. DOLLAR DENOMINAT....
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.