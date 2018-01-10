Ministry of Environmental Protection of People : MEP announces the pollution coefficient and material balance calculation methods

MEP formulated and announced on Dec. 28 the pollutant calculation methods for 17 industrial sectors regulated by the pollution permitting system, including the thermal power generation sector. The methods are applied on a trial basis to calculate the pollution coefficient and material balance.

The Ministry also announced the trial methods applicable to calculate the pollution coefficient and material balance for industrial sectors not regulated by the pollution permitting system, including the tin mining and processing industry.

For industrial sectors other than the above stated sectors, the pollutant calculation methods shall be determined by competent provincial environmental protection departments based on the circular issued by the Ministry's General Office on issues concerning the pollution declaration and levy of pollution fees (Huanban [2014] 80).