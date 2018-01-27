Ministry of External Affairs of Republic of In : Visit of Prime Minister to Palestine, United Arab Emirates and Oman (February 9-12, 2018)

Prime Minister of India will be on a State visit to Palestine, UAE and Oman from 9-12 February 2018.

This will be the first ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Palestine, and Prime Minister Modi's second visit to UAE and first to Oman. During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold discussions on matters of mutual interest with their leaders, apart from participating in other events.

Prime Minister would be addressing the Sixth World Government Summit being held in Dubai at which India has been extended 'Guest of Honour' status. He will also meet the Indian community in UAE and Oman.

New Delhi

January 27, 2018