Ministry of Finance Islamic Republic of Afghanis : Minister of Finance discusses technical cooperation on taxation system with ambassador of Japan to Afghanistan

19 february 2018: H.E. Eklil Hakimi, Minister of Finance in a meeting with Mitsuji Suzuka, Ambassador of Japan to Afghanistan appreciated the assistances by this country to Afghanistan and discussed its technical and financial cooperation with Afghanistan, strengthening financial system, membership of Afghanistan in World Trade Organization (WTO) and its reform programs for modernizing Customs Department of Afghanistan, establishing working group to use Japan's experience in tax administration, financial support of this country in value added tax, capacity building of Ministry of Finance's staff in various fields specially public policy, administration, accounting and value added tax, providing long term and short term scholarship for Ministry of Finance's staff and other interested issues.