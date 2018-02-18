Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Finance Islamic Republic of Afghanis : Minister of Finance discusses technical cooperation on taxation system with ambassador of Japan to Afghanistan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2018 | 07:26am CET

19 february 2018: H.E. Eklil Hakimi, Minister of Finance in a meeting with Mitsuji Suzuka, Ambassador of Japan to Afghanistan appreciated the assistances by this country to Afghanistan and discussed its technical and financial cooperation with Afghanistan, strengthening financial system, membership of Afghanistan in World Trade Organization (WTO) and its reform programs for modernizing Customs Department of Afghanistan, establishing working group to use Japan's experience in tax administration, financial support of this country in value added tax, capacity building of Ministry of Finance's staff in various fields specially public policy, administration, accounting and value added tax, providing long term and short term scholarship for Ministry of Finance's staff and other interested issues.

Ministry of Finance - Islamic Republic of Afghanistan published this content on 18 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2018 06:25:07 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:15pSILICON VALLEY EXPLORES A NEW INVESTMENT : Your Home
DJ
11:54aBLOCKCHAIN : The Senate on Cryptocurrency
AQ
11:41aPRESIDENT OF INDIA : Graces diamond jubilee celebrations of pgdav college, university of delhi
PU
11:41aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Replicate Yunnan, Mekong models to make Northeast ASEAN-India hub
PU
11:26aADNOC ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL : Signs New Offshore Concession Agreement with Cepsa
PU
10:38aSoftware may have helped Daimler pass U.S. emissions tests - report
RE
09:12aNIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : IDRO-Oil and Zarubezhneft signs Oil MoU for Iranian oilfield
PU
09:12aALL INSTITUTIONS SHOULD WORK WITHIN CONSTITUTIONAL DOMAINS : Pm
PU
09:12aNIGC NATIONAL IRANIAN GAS : Iran ready to export gas to neighboring countries
PU
07:46aIRAN TO HOLD OIL TENDERS FOR $5B PROJECTS IN 2018 : Ceo
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Trump Invokes Facebook Executive's Comments on Russian Meddling
2TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : TOYOTA MOTOR : sells over 1.52 million EV, three years ahead of 2020 target
3PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK : PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK : Main accused sent in 14-day police custody
4NQ MOBILE INC (ADR) : THE KLEIN LAW FIRM : Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violation..
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG (PREFERE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : BMW driver dies after fiery crash..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.