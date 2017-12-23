Ministry of Finance Islamic Republic of Afghanis : Minister of Finance meets charge de affairs of Chinese Embassy to Afghanistan

23 Dec 2017: H.E. Eklil Hakimi, Minister of Finance met Zhang Zhixin, Charge d'Affaires of the Chinese embassy to Afghanistan.

Minister of Finance thanked China for hosting the 3rd Joint Economic and Trade Commission between Afghanistan and China, meanwhile discussed with him on the five year inclusive package of the projects based on Afghanistan's need and priority, Afghanistan's position in regional initiative, visit of the high rank delegation of AIIB to Afghanistan, Ministerial meeting of transport ministers in order to develop transport infrastructure of the country, cooperation and regional connectivity, the five nation railway (Afghanistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and China), China's investment in Afghanistan on Marble Stone and Saffron and some other related important subjects.