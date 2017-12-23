Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Finance Islamic Republic of Afghanis : Minister of Finance meets charge de affairs of Chinese Embassy to Afghanistan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/23/2017 | 08:59pm CET

23 Dec 2017: H.E. Eklil Hakimi, Minister of Finance met Zhang Zhixin, Charge d'Affaires of the Chinese embassy to Afghanistan.

Minister of Finance thanked China for hosting the 3rd Joint Economic and Trade Commission between Afghanistan and China, meanwhile discussed with him on the five year inclusive package of the projects based on Afghanistan's need and priority, Afghanistan's position in regional initiative, visit of the high rank delegation of AIIB to Afghanistan, Ministerial meeting of transport ministers in order to develop transport infrastructure of the country, cooperation and regional connectivity, the five nation railway (Afghanistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and China), China's investment in Afghanistan on Marble Stone and Saffron and some other related important subjects.

Ministry of Finance - Islamic Republic of Afghanistan published this content on 23 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2017 19:59:09 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:09p NEW YORK STATE DIVISION OF STATE POLICE : Accident on I-87, Town of Colonie leads to a DWI arrest
03:34p LS185 LONDON STADIUM 185 : Report // newcastle win five goal festive thriller at london stadium
03:04p MWP MICHIGAN WHEAT PROGRAM : Notice of Meeting – January 10
02:59p MINISTRY OF FINANCE ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF AFGHANIS : Minister of Finance meets charge de affairs of Chinese Embassy to Afghanistan
01:54p PRIME MINISTER OFFICE OF INDIA : Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Rogozin calls on Prime Minister
12:44p MINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : Deputy Prime Minister of Russia calls on Prime Minister
12:43pDJBOND REPORT : Steepening Yield Curve Slams One Of The Bond Market's Biggest Bets
11:14a TEXAS A&M AGRILIFE EXTENSION SERVICE : Lice in cattle herds can bite producer profits
09:24a FSA FOOD STANDARDS AGENCY : Errington Cheese Ltd is recalling Dunsyre Blue cheese because Listeria monocytogenes has been found in the product
08:13aDJItaly Senate Approves Budget, Paving Way for Elections -- Update
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : This year's lumps of coal could be 2018's diamonds
2QUALCOMM : QUALCOMM : Apple hit with $25K per day fine in Qualcomm antitrust case
3AFK SISTEMA PAO : Russia's Rosneft reaches $1.7 billion settlement with Sistema
4ARCELORMITTAL : EXCLUSIVE: ArcelorMittal tells Ilva it wants to change buying contract
5ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF completes 75.5 percent acquisition of Areva NP - statement

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.