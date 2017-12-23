Ministry of Finance Islamic Republic of Afghanis : Minister of Finance meets the newly appointed ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Afghanistan

23 Dec 2017: H.E. Eklil Hakimi, Minister of Finance met Mr. Oguzhan Ertugrul, The newly-appointed ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Afghanistan.

Minister of Finance welcomed the newly appointed ambassador of Turkey and thanked activities of former ambassador of Turkey during his mission in Afghanistan.

They discussed with him on expansion of bilateral trade and economic cooperation between two countries, investment opportunities, encouraging Turkish businessmen and investors to invest in Afghanistan and provide facilities for them, cooperation agreements between the Ministry of Finance of the two countries aimed at co-operation in tax regime and Value Added Tax, Turkish Airline Taxation and some other important subjects.

It is worth mentioning that, the joint economic and trade commission between two countries will be held after two side come to an agreement for the date.