Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Finance Islamic Republic of Afghanis : Minister of Finance meets the newly appointed ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Afghanistan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/23/2017 | 12:49pm CET

23 Dec 2017: H.E. Eklil Hakimi, Minister of Finance met Mr. Oguzhan Ertugrul, The newly-appointed ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Afghanistan.

Minister of Finance welcomed the newly appointed ambassador of Turkey and thanked activities of former ambassador of Turkey during his mission in Afghanistan.

They discussed with him on expansion of bilateral trade and economic cooperation between two countries, investment opportunities, encouraging Turkish businessmen and investors to invest in Afghanistan and provide facilities for them, cooperation agreements between the Ministry of Finance of the two countries aimed at co-operation in tax regime and Value Added Tax, Turkish Airline Taxation and some other important subjects.

It is worth mentioning that, the joint economic and trade commission between two countries will be held after two side come to an agreement for the date.

Ministry of Finance - Islamic Republic of Afghanistan published this content on 23 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2017 11:49:01 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:09p NEW YORK STATE DIVISION OF STATE POLICE : Accident on I-87, Town of Colonie leads to a DWI arrest
09:34p LS185 LONDON STADIUM 185 : Report // newcastle win five goal festive thriller at london stadium
09:04p MWP MICHIGAN WHEAT PROGRAM : Notice of Meeting – January 10
08:59p MINISTRY OF FINANCE ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF AFGHANIS : Minister of Finance meets charge de affairs of Chinese Embassy to Afghanistan
07:54p PRIME MINISTER OFFICE OF INDIA : Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Rogozin calls on Prime Minister
06:44p MINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : Deputy Prime Minister of Russia calls on Prime Minister
06:43pDJBOND REPORT : Steepening Yield Curve Slams One Of The Bond Market's Biggest Bets
05:14p TEXAS A&M AGRILIFE EXTENSION SERVICE : Lice in cattle herds can bite producer profits
03:24p FSA FOOD STANDARDS AGENCY : Errington Cheese Ltd is recalling Dunsyre Blue cheese because Listeria monocytogenes has been found in the product
02:13pDJItaly Senate Approves Budget, Paving Way for Elections -- Update
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : This year's lumps of coal could be 2018's diamonds
2QUALCOMM : QUALCOMM : Apple hit with $25K per day fine in Qualcomm antitrust case
3AFK SISTEMA PAO : Russia's Rosneft reaches $1.7 billion settlement with Sistema
4ARCELORMITTAL : EXCLUSIVE: ArcelorMittal tells Ilva it wants to change buying contract
5ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF completes 75.5 percent acquisition of Areva NP - statement

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.