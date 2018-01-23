Ministry of Finance Islamic Republic of Afghanis : Signs an agreement of $100 million through the national budget with the United States of America

KABUL, 22 January:: H.E. Eklil Hakimi, Minister of Finance and H.E John R Bass, United State Ambassador in Kabul signed an agreement of $100 million under Tranche V of the New Development Partnership (NDP) in presence of Mr. Gregory F. Huger, USAID assistant to the administrator and Mr. Herbert Smith, USAID mission director to Afghanistan in presidential palace (ARG)

The assistance was provided to the Afghan Government after bringing critical reforms in the areas of domestic revenue collection, civil services implementation of provincial budget, citizen charter program, strengthening independent land authority and women economic empowerment.

'The incentive programs are very important in bringing critical reforms and providing discretionary resources for the Afghan Government to implement priority investment projects for the welfare of the Afghan people' said H.E. Eklil Hakimi, Minister of Finance signing the agreement.

'The United States new contribution has been paid to Afghanistan in exchange of reforms brought by Afghan government' said John R Bass, US ambassador in Kabul while expressing gratitude to the minister of finance for economic reforms.

It is worth stating that, the New Development Partnership (NDP) agreement was signed on 3 August 2015 during H.E. President's trip to Washington D.C. which based on that, US provides incentivized non-discretionary funding of $ 800 million to Afghanistan for the next four years.

Minister of Finance thanked United States' assistance and assured of its effectiveness and transparency.