Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Climate Change Finance Unit

The functions of Climate Change Finance Unit are to prepare chapter on Climate Change and Sustainable Development for the Economic Survey; to serve as the nodal point on all Climate Change Finance matters in the Ministry of Finance, to participate in the discourse on climate finance issues in the multilateral climate change regime and other international fora such as G20; and provide analytical inputs for the National Climate Policy Framework.

The Climate Change Finance Unit does not implement programmes/schemes directly. However, as the nodal point for Climate Change Finance matters in the Ministry of Finance, Climate Change Finance Unit has been representing the Government of India in various international fora including negotiations at the Annual Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and G-20 forum. The Unit has also been providing analytical inputs on climate finance for National Climate Policy Framework.

This was stated by Shri Pon Radhakrishnan, Minister of State for Finance in a Written Reply to a Question in Rajya Sabha today.

