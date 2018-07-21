Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : GST COUNCIL RECOMMENDS GST RATES REDUCTION ON SEVERAL GOODS &for specified handicraft items

Refund of accumulated credit on account of inverted duty structure to fabric manufacturers: Fabrics attract GST at the rate of 5% subject to the condition that refund of accumulated ITC on account of inversion will not be allowed. However, considering the difficulty faced by the Fabric sector on account of this condition, the GST Council has recommended for allowing refund to fabrics on account of inverted duty structure. The refund of accumulated ITC shall be allowed only with the prospective effect on the purchases made after the notification is issued.