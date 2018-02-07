Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : GST Council recommends relief in GST on Circus, Dance and Theatrical Performances

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2018 | 11:00am CET

In its Meeting held on 18th January, 2018, the GST Council has recommended that for the purpose of GST exemption, the threshold price limit of Admission Ticket for circus, dance,theatrical performances including drama or dance, award functions, pageants, concerts, musical performances, and recognized sporting events may be increased from Rs. 250 per person to Rs.500 per person. The Council has further recommended that admission to planetarium may also been given the benefit of this threshold exemption up to Rs.500 per person.

The Notifications giving effect to the recommendations of the Council have been issued on 25th January, 2018. Accordingly, from 25th January 2018, the Admission Ticket to circus, dance, theatrical performances including drama or dance, award functions, pageants, concerts, musical performances, recognized sporting events and planetarium up to Rs.500 per person have been exempted from GST. This measure is expected to promote such cultural and sports events in the country.

*****

DSM/RM

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 07 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2018 09:59:03 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:06a NATO BUYERS NEAR AGREEMENT TO RENEGOTIATE A400M SCHEDULE : sources
11:00a MINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : GST Council recommends granting relief from GST on services provided by the Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to their Members
11:00a MINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : GST rate on admission to amusement parks and ballet etc, reduced from 28% to 18%.
11:00a MINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Recommendations made by the GST Council for the Housing Sector to promote Affordable Housing for the masses come into force;
11:00a MINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : GST Council recommends relief in GST on Circus, Dance and Theatrical Performances
11:00a MINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate Persons) Regulations, 2016
10:56a ECB's 'good supervision' forcing banks to reduce bad loans - Nouy
10:55a LUFTHANSA CARGO : exhibiting at Fruit Logistica
10:55a EIT EUROPEAN INSTITUTE OF INNOVATION AND TECHNOL : InnoEnergy backed start-up Graphmatech enables full-scale implementation of Graphene
10:53a China aims to meet 2020 target for steel capacity cuts this year - ministry
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street stocks rally at close after day of big swings; oil falls
2SANOFI : SANOFI : 4Q Net Profit Fell Significantly
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket soars in debut test launch from Florida
4APPLE : APPLE : EU to assess Apple's bid for Shazam
5IMPERIAL BRANDS : IMPERIAL BRANDS : on Track to Meet Revenue, Earnings Expectations

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.