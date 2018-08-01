Log in
Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : GST Revenue collections for July 2018

08/01/2018 | 11:43am CEST

The Total Gross GST Revenue collected in the month of July 2018 is Rs. 96,483 crore of which CGST is Rs. 15,877 crore, SGST is Rs. 22,293 crore, IGST is Rs. 49,951 crore (including Rs. 24,852 crore collected on imports) and Cess is Rs. 8,362 crore (including Rs. 794 crore collected on imports). This is broadly on expected lines.

The total number of GSTR 3B Returns filed for the month of July up to 31st July, 2018 is 66 lakh compared to GSTR 3B Returns filed for the month of June up to 30th June, 2018 was 64.69 lakh.

Rs. 3899 crore has been released to the States as GST Compensation for the months of April-May, 2018.

****

DSM/RM/KA

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 09:42:08 UTC
