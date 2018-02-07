Log in
Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : GST rate on admission to amusement parks and ballet etc, reduced from 28% to 18%.

02/07/2018 | 11:00am CET

In its Meeting held on 18th January, 2018, the GST Council had recommended reduction of GST rate on services by way of admission to Amusement Parks including theme parks, water parks, joy rides, merry-go-rounds, go-carting and ballet from 28% to 18%. These services hitherto attracted GST @ 28%. Requests were received from several quarters that amusement parks promote social wellness and beget fun and learning for children and their families in a real active entertainment and therefore, the rate may be reduced to 18%.

The notifications giving effect to these recommendations of the Council have been issued on 25th January, 2018. Accordingly, admission to amusement parks including theme parks, water parks, joy rides, merry-go-rounds, go-carting and ballet is now taxable at the lower rate of 18%.

It is expected and hoped that States do not raise the tax on entertainment and amusement levied by the local authorities (Panchayats/ Municipalities/ District Councils) so as to increase the tax burden on the amusement parks. This will ensure that the rate cut in GST is passed on to the children and families.

******************

DSM/RM

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 07 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2018 09:59:03 UTC.

