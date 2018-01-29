Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Indian Science & Technology- Outputs in the last one year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2018 | 08:24am CET
The Economic Survey of India 2017-18 was tabled in Parliament today by the Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Shri Arun Jaitley. The Survey's observations on transformation of Indian Science & Technology in the last one year in the OUTPUTS of the sector are as follows:-

Publications

Looking at publications and patents in Science & technology in India can help assess the productivity and quality of Indian research. In 2013, India ranked 6th in the world in scientific publications. Its ranking has been increasing as well. The growth of annual publications between 2009 to 2014 was almost 14 percent. This increased India's share in global publications from 3.1 % in 2009 to 4.4 % in 2014 as per the Scopus Database.

Broadly, the publication trends reveal that India is gradually improving its performance as measured by the number of publications which is an important metric.

In addition to increasing publications, trends in quality are also slowly improving. The Nature Index (which publishes tables based on counts of high-quality research outputs in the previous calendar year covering the natural sciences) ranked India at 13 in 2017.

Patents

If journal publications reflect a country's prowess in science, patents reflect its standing in technology. According to the WIPO, India has the world's 7th largest Patent Filing Office. In 2015, India registered 45,658 patents in comparison to China (1,101,864), USA (589,410) Japan (318,721) Republic of Korea (213,694) and Germany (91,726). However, India produces fewer patents per capita.

One major challenge in India has been the domestic patent system. While India's patent applications and grants have grown rapidly in foreign jurisdictions, the same is not true at home. Residential applications have increased substantially since India joined the international patent regime in 2005. However, the number of patents granted fell sharply post- 2008 and has remained low. While Indian residents were granted over 5000 patents in foreign offices in 2015, the number of resident filings in India was little over 800.

The government's recent hiring of over 450 additional patent examiners and creation of an expedited filing system for Indian residents in 2017 will therefore be a welcome and crucial intervention to help fix the existing patent system. Having addressed issues on the patent filing side, addressing patent litigation issues will also be crucial to ensuring that the patent system effectively rewards innovation.

DSM/OK/RM/RDS/sk

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 29 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2018 07:24:04 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:59a SOUTH AFRICA GOVERNMENT : Parliament inspects Mineral Resources Administration Database, 29 Jan
08:48a WHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
08:48a WHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
08:48a Philippines to phase out its beloved cheap but rickety jeepneys
08:39a The Coincheck hack and the issue with crypto assets on centralized exchanges
08:24a MINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Economic Survey Takes Note of Positive Health and Economic Impact in ODF Areas
08:24a MINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Tech Enabled Initiatives to Bring Transparency and Accountability for Enforcement of Labour Laws, Says Economic Survey
08:24a MINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Economic Survey Reiterates India’s Commitment to Achieve the Targets Under SDG-3 and to Strengthen Health Delivery Systems
08:24a MINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : India’s External Sector Continues to be Strong Says the Economic Survey
08:24a MINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Demonitisation has Helped Share of Financial Saving Rise, Says Economic Survey
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DISH NETWORK : Trump security team sees building U.S. 5G network as option
2U.S. farmers have much to lose if NAFTA deal collapses
3VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : apologizes for rigging data, using monkeys in diesel ...
4ANGLO AMERICAN : ANGLO AMERICAN : sale of New Largo in South Africa
5Why Canada is the next frontier for shale oil

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.