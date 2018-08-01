Log in
Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Indo-German Government to Government Umbrella Agreements worth Euro 653.7 Million (approx. Rs. 5253 crore) on Financial Cooperation and Technical Cooperation 2017 were signed today in New Delhi

08/01/2018 | 01:33pm CEST

The Government to Government Umbrella Agreement on Financial Cooperation and Technical Cooperation 2017 under the Indo-German Bilateral Development Cooperation were signed here in New Delhi today. Government to Government Umbrella Agreement on Financial Cooperation was signed to formalise an amount of up to Euro 610 million Reduced Interest Loan (RIL) and Euro 5.5 million Financial grant and the Government to Government Umbrella Agreement on Technical Cooperation was signed to formalise an amount of up to Euro 38.20 million Technical grant for various projects mainly in the field of Energy, Environment and Urban Development. Hence, the total amount formalized through Umbrella

Agreements is Euro 653.7 million (approx. Rs. 5253 crore).

The Agreements were signed by H.E. Dr. Martin Ney, Ambassador on behalf of the Government of Federal Republic of Germany. Shri Sameer Khare, Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance signed the Agreements on behalf of the Government of India.

****

DSM/RM/KA

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 11:32:05 UTC
