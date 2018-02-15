|
Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : PFRDA identifies 21 Banks as Makers of Excellence under Atal Pension Yojana Outreach Programme;The Number of Current APY subscribers crosses 86 Lacs mark.
With a view to bring the economically disadvantaged section of the society in the unorganized sector within the pension fold or old age income security coverage, Government had launched the Atal Pension Yojana (APY)in May 2015.
Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) in association with Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance conducts APY Outreach Programme on a regular basis. Accordingly, PFRDA has observed a Campaign namely, Makers of Excellence for the Chairmen and MDs of all the Public Sector Banks, Private Sector Banks, Regional Rural Banks, Cooperative Banks (Rural & Urban) & Department of Post for registration of subscriber under APY during the month of Dec 2017 for a fortnight. Under the campaign, nearly, 6 lacs APY accounts were sourced by the APY Service Provider Banks. Targets were allocated to various banks to be achieved during the Campaign. A total of 21 banks- 6 Public sector banks, 14 Regional Rural Banks and 1 Cooperative Bank were able to achieve the target under the campaign and became the Makers of Excellence. PFRDA has planned to award the Top Management of the winning banks at the upcoming PFRDA Pension Conclave in national capital.
The winning Banks and their performance is as below:
|
S. No.
|
Name of the APY Service Provider
|
Category
|
Number of Branches
|
Minimum No. of Funded Accounts to be Sourced under Makers of Excellence Campaign
|
Actual No. of Funded Accounts Sourced under Makers of Excellence Campaign
|
Remarks (Qualified/Not Qualified
|
1
|
CANARA BANK
|
PSU
|
6,050
|
35,000
|
101,669
|
Qualified
|
2
|
INDIAN BANK
|
PSU
|
2,588
|
15,000
|
76,823
|
Qualified
|
3
|
ANDHRA BANK
|
PSU
|
2,903
|
15,000
|
57,315
|
Qualified
|
4
|
BANK OF BARODA
|
PSU
|
5,460
|
30,000
|
42,665
|
Qualified
|
5
|
ALLAHABAD BANK
|
PSU
|
3,143
|
20,000
|
30,029
|
Qualified
|
6
|
VIJAYA BANK
|
PSU
|
1,603
|
10,000
|
28,241
|
Qualified
|
7
|
GRAMIN BANK OF ARYAVART
|
RRB
|
700
|
3,500
|
5,915
|
Qualified
|
8
|
MADHYA BIHAR GRAMIN BANK
|
RRB
|
698
|
3,490
|
5,507
|
Qualified
|
9
|
PRAGATHI KRISHNA GRAMIN BANK
|
RRB
|
650
|
3,250
|
5,383
|
Qualified
|
10
|
PRATHAMA BANK
|
RRB
|
412
|
2,060
|
5,288
|
Qualified
|
11
|
BARODA UTTAR PRADESH GRAMIN BANK
|
RRB
|
924
|
4,620
|
5,125
|
Qualified
|
12
|
ANDHRA PRADESH GRAMEENA VIKAS BANK
|
RRB
|
768
|
3,840
|
4,893
|
Qualified
|
13
|
BARODA RAJASTHAN KSHETRIYA GRAMIN BANK
|
RRB
|
819
|
4,095
|
4,560
|
Qualified
|
14
|
PURVANCHAL BANK
|
RRB
|
570
|
2,850
|
3,368
|
Qualified
|
15
|
KAVERI GRAMEENA BANK
|
RRB
|
497
|
2,485
|
2,942
|
Qualified
|
16
|
DENA GUJARAT GRAMIN BANK
|
RRB
|
234
|
1,170
|
2,322
|
Qualified
|
17
|
BIHAR GRAMIN BANK
|
RRB
|
376
|
1,880
|
2,258
|
Qualified
|
18
|
CHAITANYA GODAVARI GRAMEENA BANK
|
RRB
|
203
|
1,015
|
1,714
|
Qualified
|
19
|
PALLAVAN GRAMA BANK
|
RRB
|
256
|
1,280
|
1,431
|
Qualified
|
20
|
SAPTAGIRI GRAMEENA BANK
|
RRB
|
207
|
1,035
|
1,074
|
Qualified
|
21
|
THE BEGUSARAI CENTRAL COOPERATIVE BANK LTD
|
DCCB
|
9
|
45
|
113
|
Qualified
The APY scheme became operational from 1st June, 2015 and is available to all citizens of India in the age group of 18-40 years. Under the Scheme, a subscriber would receive a minimum guaranteed pension of Rs.1000 to Rs.5000 per month, depending upon his contribution, from the age of 60 years. The same pension would be paid to the spouse of the subscriber and on the demise of both the subscriber and spouse, the accumulated pension wealth is returned to the nominee.
The APY Scheme follows the same investment pattern as applicable to the NPS contribution of Central Govt employees. During the year 2016-17, it has earned a return of 13.91%.
The number of current APY Subscribers hascrossed 86lacsmark. The yearly addition in APY enrollment is provided below:
|
APY Subscriber Addition (In Lacs)
|
Year
|
2015-16
|
2016-17
|
2017-18 ( till 13thFeb 2018)
|
Total
|
No of Subscribers ( lacs)
|
24.84
|
23.99
|
37.63
|
86.46
