Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Tech Enabled Initiatives to Bring Transparency and Accountability for Enforcement of Labour Laws, Says Economic Survey

The Economic Survey 2017- 18 highlights several Labour reform measures. The Survey mentions the specifics of technology driven initiatives that ensure delivery by reducing complexity in compliance and bring transparency and accountability for better enforcement of Labour laws. This was stated in the Economic Survey 2017- 18 tabled in Parliament today by the Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Shri Arun Jaitley. The Survey takes stock of legislative reforms in Labour sector that are being implemented for creation of employment opportunities and for providing sustainable livelihoods for the population who are largely engaged in informal economy.

The Survey notes that the Government has undertaken numerous technology enabled transformative initiatives such as Shram Suvidha Portal, Ease of Compliance to maintain registers under various Labour Laws/Rules, Universal Account Number, and National Career Service portal in order to reduce the complexity in compliance and to bring transparency and accountability for better enforcement of the labour laws.

The Survey mentions that there has been highest ever budget allocation under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) during 2017-18. About 4.6 crore households were provided employment totaling 177.8 crore person days during 2017-18 as on 14thJanuary, 2018. Out of this, 54 per cent were generated by women, 22 per cent by Schedule Castes and 17 per cent by Schedule Tribes.

DSM/OK/RM/SBS/KMN/DKP