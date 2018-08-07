Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Zero Tolerance against Corruption

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intimated that a total of 273 (268 Regular Cases (RCs) + 05 Preliminary Enquiry (PE)) cases have been registered by CBI relating to corruption in Banks during the year 2017 & 2018 (up to 30.6.2018).

The details of Banks involved in these cases are enclosed at Annexure-A.

Out of the above cases, Charge Sheets have been filed in 37cases against 166 persons/firms including 45 bank officers/officials.

The bank-wise details of these 45 officers/officials are enclosed at Annexure-B.

Further, Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has informed that the number of officers in respect of whom Commission has advised sanction for prosecution are as under:

Name of the Bank FY 2017-18 FY 2018-19 (till date) Andhra Bank 1 Bank of Maharashtra 1 Indian Bank - 1 Punjab National Bank 6 - State Bank of India 1 2 UCO Bank` 2 Total 11 3

Source: CVC

The Central Government is fully alive and committed to implement its policy of 'Zero Tolerance against Corruption' and has taken several measures to combat corruption.

These, inter-alia, include:

Issue of Instructions by the CVC asking the organizations to adopt Integrity Pact in major procurement activities;

Ratification of the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) in 2011;

Setting up of additional Special Courts exclusively for trial of CBI cases in different states.

The pro-active measures taken by CVC to ensure that incorrect practices do not happen in future, are as follows:

Constant updating of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) pertaining to each activity;

Setting up robust Whistle Blower Mechanism so that the officials functioning at various levels within the organisation get a channel to share their concerns related to vigilance/systemic issues without any fear;

Identify areas, where (i) there are no rules (ii) the rules that have potential of being misinterpreted or (iii) rules that are impossible to follow and advice framing suitable rules;

Formation of Preventive Vigilance Committees at Medium and Large Branches to discuss/review at monthly intervals preventive vigilance measures and frauds during the preceding month;

Need for devising an effective system for review of quality of concurrent audit by peer Chief Vigilance Officers;

Visits of medium and large branches by Vigilance Officers;

Offsite Surveillance through reports on various parameters e.g. spike in business levels, cash deposits, remittances, etc.

Effective and expeditious investigation whenever any irregularity/misconduct is noticed;

Organising of regular Training Programmes at various levels;

Further, CVC guidelines are conveyed to all the Public Sector Banks (PSBs) from time to time for their meticulous compliance in the matter.PSBs regularly monitor their Systems & Procedures, Guidelines, Policies & Technology to incorporate suitable checks & balances in the system to curb corruption. PSBs have a Board approved Staff Accountability Policy and Regulations for taking action against officials involved in irregularities.

This was stated by Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla, Minister of State for Finance in a Written Reply to a Question in Rajya Sabha today.

ANNEXURE-A

Bankwise details of cases (RCs + Pes) registered by CBI relating to corruption in Banks.

Sl.No. Name of Bank No.of Cases/PEs Registered Year 2017 2018 1 UCO Bank 7 5 2 Meghalaya Rural Bank 1 0 3 IDBI Bank 2 7 4 Bank of India 3 8 5 Bank of Baroda 4 3 6 Syndicate Bank 7 0 7 Corporation Bank 22 1 8 ICICI Bank 2 0 9 State Bank of India 24 19 10 Union Bank of India 9 1 11 Punjab National Bank 23 34 12 Indian Oversis Bank 6 1 13 Indian Bank of Jammu 1 0 14 Co-parative Bank 2 1 15 Canara Bank 15 6 16 APGV Bank 1 0 17 Allahabad Bank 2 3 18 Central Bank of India 1 3 19 Vijay Bank 3 0 20 Central Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank 1 0 21 Oriental Bank of Commerce 1 5 22 Bank of Maharashtra 12 3 23 Dena Bank 4 0 24 UttarakhandGramin Bank 2 2 25 State Bank of Mysore 1 0 26 State bank of Hyderabad 2 0 27 United bank of India 0 1 28 Lakshmi Vilas Bank 1 0 29 Andhra Bank 1 0 30 IFCI limited 1 1 31 TelanganaGramina Bank 0 1 32 Prathma Bank 0 1 33 SaptigiriGramin Bank 0 1 34 Bihar Co-oparative Bank 2 0 35 Muslim Co-oparative Bank 2 0 36 Punjab & Sindh Bank 0 1 Total 165 108

Source:CBI

There are instances where 01 or more than 01 Banks are involved.

ANNEXURE-B

Bank wise details of number of officials of Banks against whom charge sheet has been filed by CBI in cases of corruption in Banks.

2017

Sl. No. Name of Bank Bank Officers/Official involved 1 Corporation Bank 3 2 State Bank of Travancore 1 3 State Bank of India 5 4 Indian Overseas Bank 4 5 Canara Bank 1 6 Bank of Maharashtra 1 7 Jalgaon District Central Co-op. Bank Ltd. 3 8 Dena Bank 5 9 UttarakhandGramin Bank 1 10 State Bank of Mysore 4 11 State Bank of Hyderabad 1 12 Syndicate Bank 1 13 Punjab National Bank 2 Total 32

2018

Sl. No. Name of Bank Bank Officers/Official involved 1. Punjab National Bank 13 Total 13

Source: CBI

