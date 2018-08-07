Ministry of Finance of Republic of India : Zero Tolerance against Corruption

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intimated that a total of 273 (268 Regular Cases (RCs) + 05 Preliminary Enquiry (PE)) cases have been registered by CBI relating to corruption in Banks during the year 2017 & 2018 (up to 30.6.2018).
The details of Banks involved in these cases are enclosed at Annexure-A.
Out of the above cases, Charge Sheets have been filed in 37cases against 166 persons/firms including 45 bank officers/officials.
The bank-wise details of these 45 officers/officials are enclosed at Annexure-B.
Further, Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has informed that the number of officers in respect of whom Commission has advised sanction for prosecution are as under:
|
Name of the Bank
|
FY 2017-18
|
FY 2018-19 (till date)
|
Andhra Bank
|
1
|
|
Bank of Maharashtra
|
1
|
|
Indian Bank
|
-
|
1
|
Punjab National Bank
|
6
|
-
|
State Bank of India
|
1
|
2
|
UCO Bank`
|
2
|
|
Total
|
11
|
3
Source: CVC
The Central Government is fully alive and committed to implement its policy of 'Zero Tolerance against Corruption' and has taken several measures to combat corruption.
These, inter-alia, include:
-
Issue of Instructions by the CVC asking the organizations to adopt Integrity Pact in major procurement activities;
-
Ratification of the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) in 2011;
-
Setting up of additional Special Courts exclusively for trial of CBI cases in different states.
The pro-active measures taken by CVC to ensure that incorrect practices do not happen in future, are as follows:
-
Constant updating of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) pertaining to each activity;
-
Setting up robust Whistle Blower Mechanism so that the officials functioning at various levels within the organisation get a channel to share their concerns related to vigilance/systemic issues without any fear;
-
Identify areas, where (i) there are no rules (ii) the rules that have potential of being misinterpreted or (iii) rules that are impossible to follow and advice framing suitable rules;
-
Formation of Preventive Vigilance Committees at Medium and Large Branches to discuss/review at monthly intervals preventive vigilance measures and frauds during the preceding month;
-
Need for devising an effective system for review of quality of concurrent audit by peer Chief Vigilance Officers;
-
Visits of medium and large branches by Vigilance Officers;
-
Offsite Surveillance through reports on various parameters e.g. spike in business levels, cash deposits, remittances, etc.
-
Effective and expeditious investigation whenever any irregularity/misconduct is noticed;
-
Organising of regular Training Programmes at various levels;
Further, CVC guidelines are conveyed to all the Public Sector Banks (PSBs) from time to time for their meticulous compliance in the matter.PSBs regularly monitor their Systems & Procedures, Guidelines, Policies & Technology to incorporate suitable checks & balances in the system to curb corruption. PSBs have a Board approved Staff Accountability Policy and Regulations for taking action against officials involved in irregularities.
This was stated by Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla, Minister of State for Finance in a Written Reply to a Question in Rajya Sabha today.
ANNEXURE-A
Bankwise details of cases (RCs + Pes) registered by CBI relating to corruption in Banks.
|
Sl.No.
|
Name of Bank
|
No.of Cases/PEs Registered
|
|
|
Year
|
2017
|
2018
|
1
|
UCO Bank
|
7
|
5
|
2
|
Meghalaya Rural Bank
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
IDBI Bank
|
2
|
7
|
4
|
Bank of India
|
3
|
8
|
5
|
Bank of Baroda
|
4
|
3
|
6
|
Syndicate Bank
|
7
|
0
|
7
|
Corporation Bank
|
22
|
1
|
8
|
ICICI Bank
|
2
|
0
|
9
|
State Bank of India
|
24
|
19
|
10
|
Union Bank of India
|
9
|
1
|
11
|
Punjab National Bank
|
23
|
34
|
12
|
Indian Oversis Bank
|
6
|
1
|
13
|
Indian Bank of Jammu
|
1
|
0
|
14
|
Co-parative Bank
|
2
|
1
|
15
|
Canara Bank
|
15
|
6
|
16
|
APGV Bank
|
1
|
0
|
17
|
Allahabad Bank
|
2
|
3
|
18
|
Central Bank of India
|
1
|
3
|
19
|
Vijay Bank
|
3
|
0
|
20
|
Central Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank
|
1
|
0
|
21
|
Oriental Bank of Commerce
|
1
|
5
|
22
|
Bank of Maharashtra
|
12
|
3
|
23
|
Dena Bank
|
4
|
0
|
24
|
UttarakhandGramin Bank
|
2
|
2
|
25
|
State Bank of Mysore
|
1
|
0
|
26
|
State bank of Hyderabad
|
2
|
0
|
27
|
United bank of India
|
0
|
1
|
28
|
Lakshmi Vilas Bank
|
1
|
0
|
29
|
Andhra Bank
|
1
|
0
|
30
|
IFCI limited
|
1
|
1
|
31
|
TelanganaGramina Bank
|
0
|
1
|
32
|
Prathma Bank
|
0
|
1
|
33
|
SaptigiriGramin Bank
|
0
|
1
|
34
|
Bihar Co-oparative Bank
|
2
|
0
|
35
|
Muslim Co-oparative Bank
|
2
|
0
|
36
|
Punjab & Sindh Bank
|
0
|
1
|
|
Total
|
165
|
108
Source:CBI
-
There are instances where 01 or more than 01 Banks are involved.
ANNEXURE-B
Bank wise details of number of officials of Banks against whom charge sheet has been filed by CBI in cases of corruption in Banks.
2017
|
Sl. No.
|
Name of Bank
|
Bank Officers/Official involved
|
1
|
Corporation Bank
|
3
|
2
|
State Bank of Travancore
|
1
|
3
|
State Bank of India
|
5
|
4
|
Indian Overseas Bank
|
4
|
5
|
Canara Bank
|
1
|
6
|
Bank of Maharashtra
|
1
|
7
|
Jalgaon District Central Co-op. Bank Ltd.
|
3
|
8
|
Dena Bank
|
5
|
9
|
UttarakhandGramin Bank
|
1
|
10
|
State Bank of Mysore
|
4
|
11
|
State Bank of Hyderabad
|
1
|
12
|
Syndicate Bank
|
1
|
13
|
Punjab National Bank
|
2
|
|
Total
|
32
2018
|
Sl. No.
|
Name of Bank
|
Bank Officers/Official involved
|
1.
|
Punjab National Bank
|
13
|
|
Total
|
13
Source: CBI
This was stated by Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla, Minister of State for Finance in written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.
****
DSM/RM/KA