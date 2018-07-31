Log in
Ministry of Finance of State of Japan : Announcement of 10-year Inflation-Indexed JGBs to Be Issued in August

07/31/2018 | 03:52am CEST

Announcement of 10-year Inflation-Indexed JGBs to Be Issued in August

[Provisional Translation]

July 31, 2018

Ministry of Finance

1. Auction Date: August 7, 2018
2. Issue Date: August 8, 2018
3. Maturity Date: March 10, 2028
4. Offering Amount: About 400 billion yen
* The auction method is Dutch-style-price-competitive auction (0.05 yen bidding scale).
* 10 year-Inflation-Indexed JGBs to be issued in August will be a reopening issue of the May 2018 issue.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the State of Japan published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 01:51:04 UTC
