Ministry of Finance of State of Japan : Announcement of 10-year Inflation-Indexed JGBs to Be Issued in August

Announcement of 10-year Inflation-Indexed JGBs to Be Issued in August
[Provisional Translation]
July 31, 2018
Ministry of Finance
1. Auction Date:
August 7, 2018
2. Issue Date:
August 8, 2018
3. Maturity Date:
March 10, 2028
4. Offering Amount:
About 400 billion yen
* The auction method is Dutch-style-price-competitive auction (0.05 yen bidding scale).
* 10 year-Inflation-Indexed JGBs to be issued in August will be a reopening issue of the May 2018 issue.
