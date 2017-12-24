Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia : Political consultations between Foreign Ministries of Mongolia and Turkey held in Ankara

On 19 December 2017, the 4th Political Consultations between the Ministries for Foreign Affairs of Mongolia and Turkey, led by Mr. Davaasuren Damdinsuren, State Secretary of the Foreign Ministry of Mongolia and Mr. Ümit Yalçın, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey,was held in Ankara. Ambassador of Mongolia to Turkey H.E. Mr. Bold Ravdan and Director-General of Department for Europe of the MFA of Mongolia Mr. Tsengeg Mijiddorj as well as other officials from Turkish Foreign Ministry and Embassy of Mongolia in Ankara attended the meeting. This meeting was held for the first time at the level of State secretaries.

During the meeting the two sides evaluated the current level of bilateral relations and discussed about drawing special attention to the trade and economic relations, including establishing of Free Trade Agreement between two countries and implementing a tourism complex project in Orkhon Valley. Both parties exchanged views on enlarging the cooperation in the fields of education,energy, SMEs, defense and security as well as the regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Also, issues concerning the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2019 as well asorganization of the Economic and Trade Joint Commission 8th meeting in Ulaanbaatar in March of the year 2018 and high level visits to be paid in 2018-2019,were in the agenda.

In the sidelines of the meeting, the State secretary met with Mr. Ümit Yardım, Deputy Undersecretary of the MFA of Turkey, and Mr. Vural Altay, Director-General for Bilateral Political Relations of the MFA, and Mr. Süreyya Er, Vice-President of TIKA.