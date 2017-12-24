Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia : Political consultations between Foreign Ministries of Mongolia and Turkey held in Ankara

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2017 | 11:24am CET

On 19 December 2017, the 4th Political Consultations between the Ministries for Foreign Affairs of Mongolia and Turkey, led by Mr. Davaasuren Damdinsuren, State Secretary of the Foreign Ministry of Mongolia and Mr. Ümit Yalçın, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey,was held in Ankara. Ambassador of Mongolia to Turkey H.E. Mr. Bold Ravdan and Director-General of Department for Europe of the MFA of Mongolia Mr. Tsengeg Mijiddorj as well as other officials from Turkish Foreign Ministry and Embassy of Mongolia in Ankara attended the meeting. This meeting was held for the first time at the level of State secretaries.
During the meeting the two sides evaluated the current level of bilateral relations and discussed about drawing special attention to the trade and economic relations, including establishing of Free Trade Agreement between two countries and implementing a tourism complex project in Orkhon Valley. Both parties exchanged views on enlarging the cooperation in the fields of education,energy, SMEs, defense and security as well as the regional and international issues of mutual concern.
Also, issues concerning the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2019 as well asorganization of the Economic and Trade Joint Commission 8th meeting in Ulaanbaatar in March of the year 2018 and high level visits to be paid in 2018-2019,were in the agenda.

In the sidelines of the meeting, the State secretary met with Mr. Ümit Yardım, Deputy Undersecretary of the MFA of Turkey, and Mr. Vural Altay, Director-General for Bilateral Political Relations of the MFA, and Mr. Süreyya Er, Vice-President of TIKA.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia published this content on 24 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2017 10:24:05 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:07p Israel central bank mulls issuing digital currency for faster payments
02:39p NOC NATIONAL OIL : discusses with Representatives of Oracle and Microsoft ways to develop cooperation
02:15pDJStates Face Uncertain Future of Children's Health Program
02:15pDJSpending, Deficit Concerns Arise With New Tax Law
01:49p PRESIDENT OF REPUBLIC OF AZERBAIJAN : Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan phoned President Ilham Aliyev
01:15pDJHow Tax Law Will Help Some Housing Markets
12:54p SAUDI ARAMCO SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Haradh and Hawiyah Gas Development Project contract awards
11:24a MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF MONGOLIA : Political consultations between Foreign Ministries of Mongolia and Turkey held in Ankara
11:14a ICC CHAIRPERSON : 2018 State Budget Drew International Attention
09:54a SONOMA COUNTY CA : Housing Successor Agency FY 16-17 Annual Report
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Exclusive - ArcelorMittal tells Ilva it wants to change buying contract
2CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP LTD : China, Flush With Cash, Sets Sights on Shipping
3LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : AT LAST OUR FIGHT IS OVER -- NOW WE'LL HELP OTHER VICTIMS
4WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Vice Media co-founders apologise for 'boy's club' environment at fir..
5CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY : CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN worker dies after being injured in rail yar..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.