Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Ind : Meetings in Bariloche Giving the start of the Presidency of Argentina in G20

12/29/2017 | 03:29am CET

Bariloche, Argentina: ​The first Sherpa meeting in Bariloche, Rio Negro Province, Argentina (16/12) has started the G20 presidency. The Indonesian delegation headed by Rizal Affandi Lukman, Vice Minister of Economy of the International Economic Cooperation Section, accompanied by the Director of PELH of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as Sous Sherpa.

Discussions at Sherpa meetings are divided into 6 (six) sessions; (1) discussion on the global economy, (2) labor field, education and digital economy (3) issues of climate change, (4) issues of agriculture, trade and investment, (5) sustainable development and, (6) issues on anti-corruption and health. In the middle of the Sherpa G20 meetings, Turkey as president of MIKTA of 2017 also organizes a meeting that invites all the member countries of MIKTA that were present.

The presidency of Argentina stands out in 3 (three) main topics namely: the future of business, infrastructure for development and issues of food production in connection with global value chain.

Indonesia generally supports the presidency of Argentina and thinks that technology will have a very big role in the global economy especially for the forecast of the labor field. For this reason, there should be a policy in education sector that is adequate to optimize the role of technology in the future.

Indonesia also supports Argentina's proposal to focus the infrastructure for the economic development of a country. Infrastructure should also involve investors in the public private partnership (PPP) framework.

At this meeting, Indonesia also invites the G20 countries to attend the Ocean Conference in Bali from October 28 to 30, 2018. This conference was initiated by Indonesia as a form of commitment to monitor climate change and the G20 action plan on marine litter. In addition, Indonesia will also hold the Indonesia Africa Forum, which will take place from April 10 to 11, 2018, as a commitment by a G20 member country for development in Africa.

This meeting was attended by Sherpa (vice minister level) of G20 member countries: Germany, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, South Korea, United States, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico , England, Russia, South Africa, Turkey and European Union.

In addition to the G20 member countries, were also present representatives from other countries and international organizations that were invited by the host: Chile, Spain, the Netherlands, Singapore (representing ASEAN), Jamaica (representing Caricom), IDB, Bank World, FSB, IMF, representatives of the UN, OECD, UNWTO, WTO and WHO.

This meeting is the first meeting within the Sherpa framework. Previously from November 30 to December 2, 2017, Argentina has held a meeting within the framework of the Finance Track, who invited all vice-finance ministers, governors of Central Bank of the G20 member countries, invited countries and international organizations in Bariloche. (source: KBRI Buenos Aires / Dit.PELH)

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia published this content on 29 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2017 02:29:05 UTC.

