Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Mal : High Level Delegation departs to attend the High Level Segment of the 37th Session of the Human Rights Council

Minister of Education H.E Dr Aishath Shiham has departed Male' to attend the High Level Segment of the Human Rights Council which will commence in Geneva on 26 February 2018.

As head of Maldivian delegation Minister Aishath Shiham will be delivering the statement on behalf of the Government of Maldives at the High Level Segment of the Council on 27 February. The Maldives delegation also comprises of Minister of Gender and Family H.E Ms Zenysha Shaheed Zaki, Permanent Representative of Maldives to the United Nations office in Geneva, Dr. Hala Hameed and Additional Secretary, Mr. Javed Faizal.

