Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Mal : High Level Delegation departs to attend the High Level Segment of the 37th Session of the Human Rights Council

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2018 | 10:37am CET

Minister of Education H.E Dr Aishath Shiham has departed Male' to attend the High Level Segment of the Human Rights Council which will commence in Geneva on 26 February 2018.

As head of Maldivian delegation Minister Aishath Shiham will be delivering the statement on behalf of the Government of Maldives at the High Level Segment of the Council on 27 February. The Maldives delegation also comprises of Minister of Gender and Family H.E Ms Zenysha Shaheed Zaki, Permanent Representative of Maldives to the United Nations office in Geneva, Dr. Hala Hameed and Additional Secretary, Mr. Javed Faizal.

ENDS

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives published this content on 25 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2018 09:36:03 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:15pChina's Authoritarian State Has an Edge in Artificial Intelligence Development -- The Outlook
DJ
10:46aAnbang takeover puts China's companies on notice
RE
10:37aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF MAL : High Level Delegation departs to attend the High Level Segment of the 37th Session of the Human Rights Council
PU
10:37aSAUDI ARAMCO SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Pioneers in plants
PU
09:22aCCIC SAUDI COUNCIL OF COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL : CSC Secretary General and Denmark Ambassador Discuss Economic Relations
PU
09:12aNew NAFTA talks aim to clear pathway to toughest issues
RE
07:52aNOC NATIONAL OIL : Mellitah Oil & Gas B. V. ...Tender No. PRQ/JPT/001/18
PU
07:37aNIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : South Pars 14th Flare Stack lit up
PU
07:12aUCP UNITED CEREBRAL PALSY ASSOCIATION OF GREATER : History of UCP of Sacramento & Northern California
PU
07:07aMINISTRY OF CIVIL DEFENCE EMERGENCIES AND DISASTE : Update on air pollution in Moscow region as of 6 AM, 25 February 2018
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAIC MOTOR CORP LTD : China's Geely makes $9 billion Daimler bet against tech 'invaders'
2DAIMLER : EIB INVESTIGATES LOANS TO DAIMLER IN LIGHT OF DIESEL QUESTIONS: Welt
3GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : Berlin sees no need to act on Geely's purchase of Daimler stake
4SYMANTEC CORPORATION : Delta, United Airlines become latest companies to cut NRA ties
5WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL : Losing weight is a journey. But do you e..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.